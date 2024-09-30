Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 30.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
Aktuelle News: Größter Player im Valley der 1.000%-er!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
30.09.2024 16:06 Uhr
83 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

LABCONNECT APPOINTS WESLEY P. WHEELER AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND DIRECTOR

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn., Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LabConnect, Inc. is pleased to announce the appointment of Wesley P. Wheeler to serve as its Chief Executive Officer and member of the Board of Directors. Wes brings over two decades of leadership experience and a proven track record of delivering growth and operational excellence across multiple high-profile companies within the pharmaceutical services industry.

Today's clinical trials call for central lab services that combine real innovation with proven experience. LabConnect's customized approach and unique tools solve the complexities of your trial - so you can focus on improving lives.

With a wealth of expertise, having served as CEO/President of five different companies, Wes is well-equipped to lead LabConnect through its next phase of growth and international expansion. His appointment signals a strategic move as the company continues its upward trajectory in delivering innovative central lab services to a global clientele.

"Wes's deep industry knowledge and experience make him the perfect fit for LabConnect," said Tim Johnson, LabConnect's Chairman and Partner at BroadOak Capital. "We are thrilled to welcome him to the team and confident that he will lead the company to even greater achievements."

Before joining LabConnect, Wes served as President of UPS Healthcare, overseeing a $10 billion business unit, after his role as CEO of Marken where he built the industry's leading global logistics company. Mr. Wheeler previously served as President of Valeant Pharmaceuticals (now Bausch Health), CEO of Patheon (now part of ThermoFisher), and Divisional CEO of DSM Pharmaceuticals. His early career includes more than a decade in leadership roles at GlaxoSmithKline, most recently as Senior Vice President of Global Manufacturing & Supply.

Wes also serves on several boards, including Chairman of BioTouch and Board Director at Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, Evotec, Envirotainer and Argenta.

"I have worked with LabConnect for many years and am excited to join the company at this pivotal time," said Wheeler. "The company's unique service offerings and business model position it perfectly to meet the evolving needs of the industry. I look forward to working with our team and partners to accelerate LabConnect's growth both domestically and internationally."

For more information about LabConnect, visit www.labconnect.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1819005/LabConnect_LogoNew.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/labconnect-appoints-wesley-p-wheeler-as-chief-executive-officer-and-director-302261701.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.