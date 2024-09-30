Anzeige
30.09.2024 16:12 Uhr
Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 30

CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.C.

(the "Company")

LEI:213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

Date: 30 September 2024

Net Asset Value

The Company announces that, as at the close of business on 27 September 2024, the unaudited net asset values per ordinary share, valued on a 'bid price' basis, were:

Capital only: 4,818.63p

Including income: 4,855.38p

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

Email: company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com


