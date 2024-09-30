U.S. Bank: San Fernando Valley Nonprofit Increases Its Impact Through Unique Collaboration

U.S. Bancorp Impact Finance provided grant funding to an organization that helped transform Alliance for Community Empowerment

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2024 / U.S. Bank

Michelle Miranda is the founder and CEO of Alliance for Community Empowerment, which assists people in low-income communities.

Originally published on U.S. Bank company blog

For more than a decade, Alliance for Community Empowerment (ACE) has assisted thousands of individuals in overcoming barriers by addressing the core issues facing their low-income communities through education, workforce development and other support services.

The San Fernando Valley, California-based ACE staff has grown to 65 employees but the team occasionally needs outside support that it might not otherwise have if it weren't for a capacity building resource like Catchafire , which facilitates access to volunteers with professional skills looking to support community development leaders and nonprofits who may be under-resourced and overextended.

ACE began using Catchafire in 2022 and has tapped into resources for various projects ranging from human resources to change management and new data system implementation to marketing. The marketing expert's volunteer contribution was significant enough that ACE hired the volunteer full-time, and the nonprofit is now in the process of further expanding its marketing department.

"For smaller nonprofits like ACE, partnerships like these can be a lifeline because they provide access to highly skilled professionals who can offer expertise that may otherwise be out of reach," said ACE CEO and founder Michelle Miranda. "Utilizing volunteers and resources has provided our team with comprehensive project management skills and training, helped us develop our leaders, and given us guidance on implementing and navigating changes."

U.S. Bancorp Impact Finance , the community investment and tax credit division of U.S. Bank, became a thread in ACE's story by providing grants and capacity building to support aligned organizations like Catchafire.

"We're pleased to support programs that give back and bridge gaps for nonprofits like ACE," said Torrence Moore, managing director of Impact Finance's Business Impact Group. "Success stories like this one are a great example of the impact this can have on organizations and the communities they serve."

Miranda said connecting with a volunteer who had extensive marketing experience allowed ACE to refine communication strategies and improve how it supports individuals.

"U.S. Bank's collaboration with Catchafire not only supports nonprofits in achieving their missions but also fosters long-term sustainability by helping us build the foundational structures needed for growth," she said. "This type of collaboration is vital in empowering smaller organizations to make a more significant difference in the communities they serve."

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from U.S. Bank on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: U.S. Bank

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/us-bank

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: U.S. Bank