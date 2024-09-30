Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 30.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
Aktuelle News: Größter Player im Valley der 1.000%-er!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
30.09.2024 16:26 Uhr
100 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

U.S. Bank: San Fernando Valley Nonprofit Increases Its Impact Through Unique Collaboration

U.S. Bancorp Impact Finance provided grant funding to an organization that helped transform Alliance for Community Empowerment

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2024 / U.S. Bank

Michelle Miranda is the founder and CEO of Alliance for Community Empowerment, which assists people in low-income communities.

Originally published on U.S. Bank company blog

For more than a decade, Alliance for Community Empowerment (ACE) has assisted thousands of individuals in overcoming barriers by addressing the core issues facing their low-income communities through education, workforce development and other support services.

The San Fernando Valley, California-based ACE staff has grown to 65 employees but the team occasionally needs outside support that it might not otherwise have if it weren't for a capacity building resource like Catchafire, which facilitates access to volunteers with professional skills looking to support community development leaders and nonprofits who may be under-resourced and overextended.

ACE began using Catchafire in 2022 and has tapped into resources for various projects ranging from human resources to change management and new data system implementation to marketing. The marketing expert's volunteer contribution was significant enough that ACE hired the volunteer full-time, and the nonprofit is now in the process of further expanding its marketing department.

"For smaller nonprofits like ACE, partnerships like these can be a lifeline because they provide access to highly skilled professionals who can offer expertise that may otherwise be out of reach," said ACE CEO and founder Michelle Miranda. "Utilizing volunteers and resources has provided our team with comprehensive project management skills and training, helped us develop our leaders, and given us guidance on implementing and navigating changes."

U.S. Bancorp Impact Finance, the community investment and tax credit division of U.S. Bank, became a thread in ACE's story by providing grants and capacity building to support aligned organizations like Catchafire.

"We're pleased to support programs that give back and bridge gaps for nonprofits like ACE," said Torrence Moore, managing director of Impact Finance's Business Impact Group. "Success stories like this one are a great example of the impact this can have on organizations and the communities they serve."

Miranda said connecting with a volunteer who had extensive marketing experience allowed ACE to refine communication strategies and improve how it supports individuals.

"U.S. Bank's collaboration with Catchafire not only supports nonprofits in achieving their missions but also fosters long-term sustainability by helping us build the foundational structures needed for growth," she said. "This type of collaboration is vital in empowering smaller organizations to make a more significant difference in the communities they serve."

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from U.S. Bank on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: U.S. Bank
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/us-bank
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: U.S. Bank

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Nach der Korrektur – 3 Kupferproduzenten für das Comeback

Kupfer wird oft als „das Gold der Energiewende“ bezeichnet, weil es aufgrund seiner hervorragenden elektrischen Leitfähigkeit eine zentrale Rolle in vielen Technologien spielt, die für nachhaltige Energiesysteme entscheidend sind. Experten gehen aufgrund der Angebotsknappheit von einem Superzyklus aus.

Korrektur als Einstiegschance

Nach Höchstständen im Mai korrigierte das rote Metall stark. Die Abwärtsspirale verstärkte sich in den vergangenen Tagen aufgrund schwacher Konjunkturdaten aus den USA und China. Langfristig könnte sich die aktuell laufende Korrektur als exzellente Einstiegsmöglichkeit herausstellen.

3 Kupferaktien mit hohem Potential

Im neuen, kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die bei einem weiteren Anstieg überproportional profitieren könnten.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.