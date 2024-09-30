LA Galaxy Partners With the Jessie Ress Foundation: Never Ever Give Up To Support MLS' Annual Kick Childhood Cancer Campaign

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2024 / AEG:

In support of Major League Soccer's Kick Childhood Cancer campaign, which aims to raise awareness and funds for pediatric cancer research and treatment, AEG's LA Galaxy, in partnership with adidas, hosted 11 cancer patients from The Jessie Ress Foundation: Never Ever Give Up at the club's second annual Boot Making Lab, at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, CA.

During the Boot Making Lab, the youth were partnered with LA Galaxy players including Midfielder Riqui Puig, Forward Gabriel Pec, Galaxy Head Coach Greg Vanney, and staff to decorate boots and shoes that will be worn by the players and coaches on Saturday, September 21, as part of the official LA Galaxy Kicks Childhood Cancer match. Additionally, the patients and their families were invited to attend the match against the Vancouver Whitecaps FC and see their designs on the pitch.

"We are incredibly honored to partner with The Jessie Ress Foundation on this important campaign and to support these incredible kids and their families," said Gabriel Osollo, Director Community Relations, LA Galaxy. "We hope that by showcasing these kids' strength on the field, with our players wearing the boots they designed, we're sending a message that their fight is our fight."

In addition to the Boot Making Lab, the LA Galaxy also partnered with the Jesse Ress Foundation to assembled 200 JoyJars, 64 oz plastic jars filled with hospital approved toys and fun that were distributed to pediatric cancer patients at hospitals and care centers across the country. JoyJars are designed to help kids under the age of 19 that are fighting cancer smile and feel loved.

The Jessie Ress Foundation: Never Ever Give Up encourages every kid fighting cancer to Never Ever Give Up. The organization's vision is to become a symbol ofhelpand hope so every child fighting cancer (and their families) have the support and encouragement they need. To learn more about The Jessie Ress Foundation: Never Ever Give Up, please click here.

LA Galaxy players wore the Boot Making Lab designs on the pitch during the LA Galaxy's Kick Childhood Cancer match.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from AEG on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: AEG

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/aeg

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: AEG