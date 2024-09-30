DJ Funding Circle Plc: HOL-Holding(s) in Company*

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) Funding Circle Plc: HOL-Holding(s) in Company* 30-Sep-2024 / 15:06 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 1. Issuer Details ISIN GB00BG0TPX62 Issuer Name FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC UK or Non-UK Issuer UK 2. Reason for Notification An event changing the breakdown of voting rights 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Name Aktieselskabet af 2.7.2018 City of registered office (if applicable) % of voting rights through financial % of voting rights attached to Total of both in % Total number of voting . shares (total of 8.A) (8.A + 8.B) rights held in issuer instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Aarhus C

Country of registered office (if applicable)

Denmark 4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

24-Sep-2024 6. Date on which Issuer notified

24-Sep-2024 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 14.014469 0.000000 14.014469 47067936 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 13.027270 0.000000 13.027270 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if Number of direct voting Number of indirect voting % of direct voting % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) possible) GB00BG0TPX62 47067936 14.014469 Sub Total 8.A 47067936 14.014469%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Number of voting rights that may be Type of financial Expiration Exercise/conversion % of voting instrument date period acquired if the instrument is exercised/ rights converted Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to

(DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial Expiration Exercise/conversion Physical or cash Number of voting % of voting instrument date period settlement rights rights Sub Total 8.B2 9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate Name of % of voting rights if it % of voting rights through financial Total of both if it controlling controlled equals or is higher than instruments if it equals or is equals or is higher than person undertaking the notifiable threshold higher than the notifiable threshold the notifiable threshold Anders Holch Brightfolk A/S 14.014469 0.000000 14.014469% Povlsen Anders Holch HEARTLAND A/S 14.014469 14.014469% Povlsen Anders Holch 14.014469 14.014469% Povlsen Anders Holch Anpartsselskabet Povlsen af 1.1.2017 10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information 12. Date of Completion

26-Sep-2024 13. Place Of Completion

26.09.2024

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 Category Code: HOL TIDM: FCH LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications Sequence No.: 349994 EQS News ID: 1998857 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1998857&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 30, 2024 10:07 ET (14:07 GMT)