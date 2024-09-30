Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 30.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
Aktuelle News: Größter Player im Valley der 1.000%-er!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
30.09.24
15:29 Uhr
1,600 Euro
+0,150
+10,34 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,5901,74016:43
Dow Jones News
30.09.2024 16:40 Uhr
24 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Funding Circle Plc: HOL-Holding(s) in Company

DJ Funding Circle Plc: HOL-Holding(s) in Company* 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: HOL-Holding(s) in Company* 
30-Sep-2024 / 15:06 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 
 1. Issuer Details 
ISIN 
GB00BG0TPX62 
Issuer Name 
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 
UK or Non-UK Issuer 
UK 
 2. Reason for Notification 
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights 
 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
Name 
Aktieselskabet af 2.7.2018 
City of registered office (if applicable) 
                        % of voting rights 
                        through financial 
       % of voting rights attached to              Total of both in % Total number of voting 
.       shares (total of 8.A)                  (8.A + 8.B)     rights held in issuer 
                        instruments (total of 
                        8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Aarhus C

Country of registered office (if applicable)

Denmark 4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable) 

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

24-Sep-2024 6. Date on which Issuer notified

24-Sep-2024 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 14.014469 0.000000 14.014469 47067936 
Position of previous notification (if applicable)             13.027270 0.000000 13.027270 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares 

Class/Type of shares 
ISIN code(if     Number of direct voting Number of indirect voting  % of direct voting  % of indirect voting 
           rights (DTR5.1)     rights (DTR5.2.1)      rights (DTR5.1)    rights (DTR5.2.1) 
possible) 
GB00BG0TPX62     47067936                       14.014469 
Sub Total 8.A    47067936                       14.014469%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a)) 

Number of voting rights that may be 
Type of financial    Expiration  Exercise/conversion                       % of voting 
instrument        date     period         acquired if the instrument is exercised/ rights 
                               converted 
Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to

(DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b)) 

Type of financial    Expiration  Exercise/conversion  Physical or cash    Number of voting  % of voting 
instrument       date     period         settlement       rights       rights 
Sub Total 8.B2 9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary) 

Ultimate    Name of     % of voting rights if it  % of voting rights through financial Total of both if it 
controlling  controlled    equals or is higher than  instruments if it equals or is    equals or is higher than 
person    undertaking   the notifiable threshold  higher than the notifiable threshold the notifiable threshold 
 
Anders Holch Brightfolk A/S  14.014469         0.000000               14.014469% 
Povlsen 
Anders Holch HEARTLAND A/S   14.014469                           14.014469% 
Povlsen 
Anders Holch          14.014469                            14.014469% 
Povlsen 
Anders Holch Anpartsselskabet 
Povlsen    af 1.1.2017 10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held 

11. Additional Information 
 12. Date of Completion

26-Sep-2024 13. Place Of Completion

26.09.2024

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: HOL 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications 
Sequence No.:  349994 
EQS News ID:  1998857 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1998857&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 30, 2024 10:07 ET (14:07 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
Nach der Korrektur – 3 Kupferproduzenten für das Comeback

Kupfer wird oft als „das Gold der Energiewende“ bezeichnet, weil es aufgrund seiner hervorragenden elektrischen Leitfähigkeit eine zentrale Rolle in vielen Technologien spielt, die für nachhaltige Energiesysteme entscheidend sind. Experten gehen aufgrund der Angebotsknappheit von einem Superzyklus aus.

Korrektur als Einstiegschance

Nach Höchstständen im Mai korrigierte das rote Metall stark. Die Abwärtsspirale verstärkte sich in den vergangenen Tagen aufgrund schwacher Konjunkturdaten aus den USA und China. Langfristig könnte sich die aktuell laufende Korrektur als exzellente Einstiegsmöglichkeit herausstellen.

3 Kupferaktien mit hohem Potential

Im neuen, kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die bei einem weiteren Anstieg überproportional profitieren könnten.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.