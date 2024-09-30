VieCure Secures $45 Million Financing to Accelerate Adoption of First AI-Enabled Community Oncology Care Platform

Industry veteran Richard Daly named chairman of the board of directors

VieCure Inc., pioneer of next-generation intelligence platforms that democratize community oncology care, today announced the completion of a $45 million financing led by Northpond Ventures and the appointment of industry veteran Richard Daly as chairman of the board of directors. The company will use the proceeds to scale commercial operations to meet the growing demand for its patented Halo Intelligence platform. This platform is the first AI-enabled community oncology care solution that combines clinical decision support and smart electronic medical records to help determine the right treatment path for every patient, every time. Over 18,000 patients are managed daily on the VieCure platform.

Today, treating cancer patients requires an informed multi-omic approach that includes genomics, transcriptomics, proteomics, and epigenomics. The rapidly growing volume of precision oncology data presents a challenge for oncologists and healthcare professionals in community care settings. VieCure's Halo Intelligence platform was designed to address the complexities of precision oncology data, offering industry-leading, AI-enabled capabilities that help oncologists identify the most effective treatments for each patient's unique cancer profile.

The complete VieCure platform includes an integrated ecosystem of tools, including an oncology information management system, AI engine, mobile patient and physician apps, a codified content library, integrated telehealth, and a modern analytics data environment. The dynamic Halo Intelligence platform connects every element essential for diagnostics and treatment centered around the patient-physician interaction, encompassing discrete patient data, physician notes, clinical records, treatment responses, radiology images, pathology-based tumor profiles, molecular features, and wearable devices. The result is a seamless integration of AI and clinician expertise, delivering real-time insights that enhance workflows, improve patient engagement, and lead to better outcomes.

Incoming Chairman Richard Daly brings more than three decades of experience in building healthcare and genomics companies, including over 10 years as CEO of DNAnexus and 13 years in senior leadership positions at Baxter Laboratories.

"VieCure continues to pioneer value-based healthcare with the only fully integrated, AI-enabled platform capable of optimizing cancer treatments," said Mr. Daly. "I'm looking forward to working with the team to help accelerate VieCure's platform expansion across its national network of community cancer centers by supporting physicians and driving improved patient outcomes."

Michael Power, CEO of VieCure, said, "There are currently hundreds of precision oncology immunotherapies, targeted drugs, diagnostics, and biomarkers that lead to enormous complexities in delivering optimal patient care. Clinicians need a modern, AI-enabled system that can actively filter the vast amount of available clinical information into actionable patient insights. This financing round allows us to accelerate our platform deployments and enhance our industry-leading and patented Halo Intelligence platform."

