LarrY is an economic powerhouse built on the Binance Smart Chain, dedicated to developing an innovative suite of DeFi products. LarrY is a truly community-driven DeFi token with innovative reflection functionality and a focus on continuous, sustainable growth. The primary objective is to offer maximum value and utility to users, and build a comprehensive LarrY ecosystem with exciting features planned for the near future, including governance mechanisms that allow users to have a say.

Introducing LarrY:

The LarrY contract tracks all token holders and operates based on a dividends and payment protocol. This means that all revenues gained by the contract are split equally among token holders, depending on their holdings. The system is fully automated, with the number of holders processed per transaction dynamically adjusted based on transaction size. Holders receive dividends from a queue based on their position. The LarrY redistribution system allows holders to view the amount due and withdraw their balance to multiple BEP20 tokens of their choice. When holders purchase and hold tokens, the contract tracks the yields owed to their wallets.

LarrY is guided by several core values: producing yield and helping create smart investment portfolios for holders, ensuring no single entity or group has complete control over the protocol, allowing the community to have constant input, direction, and control in the LarrY ecosystem, supporting impactful charitable causes, creating a secure store of wealth through continuous security testing, and providing full transparency from the team in all aspects of the project. These values underpin the development and operation of the platform, ensuring a secure and transparent environment for users.

The primary purpose of LarrY is to provide a Defi system with portfolio-building features. Users can buy LarrY on Pancakeswap or a global exchange. The unique yield generating mechanism is triggered by trading volume (buy + sell activity to cover gas fees), with revenue produced as frequently as every 60 minutes, although they may take longer if trading volume is low. In such cases, the amount of yields does not decrease; instead, they accumulate over a longer period until a suitable payout is triggered (usually a few hours). Through these mechanisms and values, LarrY strives to provide a secure, transparent, and continuously growing DeFi platform for its users.

About LarrY Token

LarrY has a total supply of 300 billion tokens, 30% of which go to liquidity, 20% are reserved for ecosystem expansion and 25% are allocated to team and advisors, with the rest used for marketing (10%) and development purposes (15%), highlighting a balanced token allocation strategy underpinning the project's long-term development.

Website: https://larry.digital/

Telegram: https://t.me/LarrY_project

Whitepaper: https://larry.digital/wp-content/uploads/Larry-whitepaper-v1.pdf

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 10 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

