30.09.2024
Broadway Licensing Global: Broadway Licensing Secures Hit Musical, Water for Elephants

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadway Licensing, the flagship musical imprint for the world's fastest growing theatrical licensing company, Broadway Licensing Global, which includes imprints Dramatists Play Service and Playscripts, proudly announces its acquisition of the critically acclaimed Broadway musical, Water for Elephants. With music and lyrics by PigPen Theatre Co. and book by Rick Elice, the company has secured worldwide licensing rights to the title. Based on the 2006 bestselling novel by Sara Gruen, Water for Elephants was also adapted into a movie in 2011, starring Reese Witherspoon, and produced by 20th Century Studios.

The Broadway cast of WATER FOR ELEPHANTS. Photo by Matthew Murphy.

Water for Elephants, which began Broadway performances in February 2024, is a breathtaking theatrical experience, blending romance, drama, and the unforgettable world of a traveling circus during the Great Depression. Featuring captivating characters, Water for Elephants delivers an emotional journey, with riveting songs and an opportunity for rich ensemble performances.

The Broadway production, which debuted to rave reviews, continues to delight audiences with its imaginative storytelling. The New York Times praised Water for Elephants as a "spectacle of wonder," hailing the production as a "miracle," and naming it a Critic's Pick for its seamless artistry, setting it up to become a favorite for professional theatre companies, community theatres, and schools around the world.

"The New York Times described Water for Elephants as 'gorgeously imaginative' and full of 'many wonders awaiting audiences'," says Ted Chapin, Chief Executive Officer of BLG. "So, it is with some pride and excitement that we, at Broadway Licensing, announce the signing of the show into our ever-expanding catalogue."

Broadway Licensing currently represents musical titles by the authors of Water for Elephants, including The Old Man and The Old Moon, The Nightmare Story, and The Mountain Song, composed by PigPen Theatre Co, and The Cher Show with a book by Rick Elice.

As the newest title in Broadway Licensing's distinguished lineup, Water for Elephants joins the ranks of other celebrated musicals such as A Night with Janis Joplin, Hedwig and the Angry Inch , Ride the Cyclone, and Diary of a Wimpy Kid.

"We're eager to see how directors and designers create their own vision of the Benzini Brothers traveling circus," Chapin concludes. "Water for Elephants is a perfect addition to Broadway Licensing's diverse collection of musicals."

Further announcements will be made when Water for Elephants becomes available for licensing. Those interested in producing the show can sign up for availability updates at: broadwaylicensing.com.

ABOUT BROADWAY LICENSING GLOBAL

Broadway Licensing Global and its family of imprints (Dramatists Play Service, Playscripts, Stageworks, and Broadway on Demand) is the global leader in theatrical licensing and distribution. Representing an astonishing 40 Tony Awards® and 49 Pulitzer Prize-winning iconic works, BLG titles epitomize the greatest collection of authors, composers, lyricists, and underlying rights holders across the globe, including Stephen King, Alan Menken, Arthur Miller, Lynn Nottage, Elvis Presley, Paula Vogel, Tennessee Williams, the Beatles, the Bee-Gees, and Harry Potter Theatrical Productions.

MEDIA CONTACT & ASSETS

For Broadway Licensing Global:
Hannah Thulin & Lindsey Rathjen | Account Director, Interdependence | broadwaylicensinggroup@interdependence.com

Broadway Licensing is the flagship musical imprint of Broadway Licensing Global.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2516961/Broadway_Licensing_Global_ELEPHANTS_Photo_by_Matthew_Murphy.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2489870/BL_Logo_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/broadway-licensing-secures-hit-musical-water-for-elephants-302260485.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
