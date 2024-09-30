Comcast Corporation: Light the Way: Inspiring the Team of Tomorrow With World Champion B-Boy, Victor Montalvo

By Jose Velez Silva

Earlier this year, Xfinity joined forces with World Champion and U.S. Olympian, Breaking, Victor Montalvo, to launch our newest Hispanic advertising campaign, "Light the Way," which airs nationwide on Telemundo and NBC.

A tribute to our Hispanic heritage, the ad depicts Victor at different stages of his life and tells the story of his journey to become a World Champion B-Boy and the support he received from his Latino family and community along the way. The ad ends with Victor's role in passing his community's strength along to light the way for the next generation, helping build a better future for us all, our Team of Tomorrow. Victor's story is part of our collective Latino experience - our parents and grandparents and great-grandparents made life-changing decisions to give us a better opportunity here in the United States, and we are committed to do the same.

To celebrate the launch of his campaign, Victor visited dance students at a magnet school for the arts in Miami, where he spoke about his personal journey to becoming a world champion in breaking and shared advice that he's learned from his journey. Later, he led a breaking demo with the students, and partnered with Comcast's Project UP to surprise all students in the dance program with free laptops.

I had the chance to chat with Victor about his Xfinity campaign, his journey to Team USA, and how being connected to the Internet helps to keep him inspired.

Q: "Light the Way" showcases the community that helped you on your journey to becoming a breaking world champion - what does this campaign mean to you?

A: This campaign is special to me because it tells my story, and I never thought anyone would ever care to tell my story to the world. On the set, I felt emotional, remembering how I started this journey and not expecting to be where I am today - a Latino representing Team USA. I also love that the campaign's message is about inspiring the next generation. It's a really good feeling to be part of an ad about our Latino story that is so positive and brings joy and excitement about the Olympic Games to others.

Q: Tell me more about your family - what part have they played in your path to Team USA?

A: I would not be where I am today without my family. My parents are both from Mexico - Puebla and Ciudad Juarez - and they moved here to put me and my siblings on the path to success. My dad and his twin brother used to break in Mexico and taught me and my siblings; I started when I was about 6, and later became more serious about it when I was 10. My family and community have spent long hours helping me train, looking out for me, and lifting me up when I've been down. And when we celebrate, it's the best - everyone comes over and we have a carne asada cookout and there's music and dancing - my family's love and support is what keeps me going.

Q: Your career is taking you all around the world - is it hard being away from your family while you're training?

A: Absolutely. I live for our video calls - thanks to the Internet, I can keep them close. For me, connectivity means staying close to their joy and inspiration. I was excited to find out that Comcast rolled out their Xfinity Athlete Connections program, so I can stay connected with my family, no matter where I am.

Q: The Olympic Games Paris 2024 is the first in history to include breaking as a sport, and you made history as one of the first breakers to qualify. How did you feel when you found out?

A: It was truly surreal to learn I had qualified. Growing up, because I was so immersed in the breaking scene, I never really thought much about the Olympics. But I remember when the world was watching Usain Bolt break his own record, and there's no question that having the chance to compete in the Olympics is life changing. Historically, people have stereotypes of breaking, but now the world is going to see what it's all about - pop culture, self-expression, music, and fun. We're bringing something new to the table and I'm thrilled to be a part of it.

Q: What were your goals for this year's Olympic Games?

A: From a competitor's standpoint, this was the toughest competition in the breaking scene among the top 16 Breakers on earth, so you have to be on point - there is no room for mistakes. Still, breaking is dynamic and soulful, and it's about peace, love, community, and having fun, so my biggest goal was to have fun, meet other athletes, enjoy myself, and get inspired. I really wanted to enjoy the whole experience, and not overthink it - overthinking can mess you up. So win or lose, I tried my best to win, but I also wanted to make sure to find the joy in it.

Q: Your Xfinity spot also talks about inspiring the Team of Tomorrow; what's your advice to the next generation?

A: It was awesome to spend some time with the next generation of dancers in Miami on the same day "Light the Way" launched, and I loved being able to share in the free laptop surprise with them. My advice to anyone who is pursuing their dream is to stay consistent, always be a student of your sport, and learn from your losses - you will get there.

As a Latino living in the United States, it was truly inspiring to spend time with Victor during the filming of our "Light the Way" spot and to work with him throughout the campaign creative process. He has a clear vision for his creativity that weaves in the influence of our Latino culture and his upbringing into a panoply of moves, athleticism, and beats that makes us all proud to see him represent Latinos at the Olympic Games Paris 2024. Comcast is a proud partner of Team USA and we're thrilled to be able to provide Xfinity connectivity to tens of millions of Americans, bringing the fastest connection to Paris - and the joy and thrill of the Olympic and Paralympic Games to everyone's home.

Jose Velez Silva is VP of Multicultural Strategy, Operations and Community Engagement.

