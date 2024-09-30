Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 30.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
Aktuelle News: Größter Player im Valley der 1.000%-er!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3EJLE | ISIN: US75630B4023 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
30.09.24
17:17 Uhr
2,700 US-Dollar
+0,150
+5,88 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
RECRUITER.COM GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RECRUITER.COM GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
30.09.2024 17:26 Uhr
47 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. Announces Rebranding and Company Name Change to Nixxy, Inc.

BRISTOL, CT / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2024 / Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT) (the "Company") today announced a major rebranding to reflect the Company's continuing evolution, including a corporate name change to Nixxy, Inc. effective October 1, 2024. In addition, the Company's common stock will trade on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the new ticker symbol "NIXX" effective October 1, 2024. The Company's warrants will also trade then under the new symbol "NIXXW."

As part of the name change and the new stock ticker symbol (NIXX), the Company will soon relaunch a new website, new company logo, and associated icon.

The Company will provide further updates regarding its ongoing transition as appropriate.

About Recruiter.com Group, Inc.

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT) is a publicly traded company dedicated to providing innovative technology-enabled solutions and services. As part of an ongoing restructuring, the Company is focused on optimizing its operations to better serve its stakeholders. Through its continued efforts to streamline and enhance its offerings, Recruiter.com Group, Inc. aims to deliver value-driven results for businesses and investors alike. Visit https://investors.recruiter.com for more information and filings.

Contact:

Recruiter.com Group, Inc.
123 Farmington Avenue, Suite 252
Bristol, CT 06010
Phone: (855) 931-1500
Email: investors@recruiter.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" as defined under applicable securities laws, including, without limitation, statements regarding the completion of the planned CognoGroup spinout, ongoing restructuring efforts, expected future operations, and anticipated partnerships or collaborations. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current views about future events and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Actual results, performance, or achievements may differ materially from those described or implied by these statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include but are not limited to, general economic conditions, changes in market conditions, the Company's ability to execute its restructuring plan, legal or regulatory changes, and other risks and uncertainties as described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Risks and Uncertainties

We advise readers that these forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are outside of our control, that could cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed or implied. Such risks include, but are not limited to, market conditions, competition, and regulatory changes, as well as those items mentioned in our latest filings with the SEC, including our annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and current reports on Form 8-K.

Third-Party Information

We do not endorse or accept any responsibility for third-party projections or data referenced in this press release. Any reliance on such information is at the user's own risk.

Disclaimer

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of the Company. Any offers, solicitations, or recommendations to purchase or sell securities will be made only through appropriate legal documentation and only in jurisdictions where such offers, solicitations, or recommendations are legally permitted. The Company makes no representations or warranties about the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this press release, and any reliance on this information is strictly at your own risk.

SOURCE: Recruiter.com Group, Inc.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.