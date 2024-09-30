Recruiter.com Group, Inc. Announces Rebranding and Company Name Change to Nixxy, Inc.

BRISTOL, CT / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2024 / Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT) (the "Company") today announced a major rebranding to reflect the Company's continuing evolution, including a corporate name change to Nixxy, Inc. effective October 1, 2024. In addition, the Company's common stock will trade on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the new ticker symbol "NIXX" effective October 1, 2024. The Company's warrants will also trade then under the new symbol "NIXXW."

As part of the name change and the new stock ticker symbol (NIXX), the Company will soon relaunch a new website, new company logo, and associated icon.

The Company will provide further updates regarding its ongoing transition as appropriate.

About Recruiter.com Group, Inc.

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT) is a publicly traded company dedicated to providing innovative technology-enabled solutions and services. As part of an ongoing restructuring, the Company is focused on optimizing its operations to better serve its stakeholders. Through its continued efforts to streamline and enhance its offerings, Recruiter.com Group, Inc. aims to deliver value-driven results for businesses and investors alike. Visit https://investors.recruiter.com for more information and filings.

