

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - US astronaut Nick Hague and Russian cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov have entered the International Space Station after opening the hatch between the space station and the pressurized mating adapter at 7:04 p.m. EDT Sunday.



Hague and Gorbunov were welcomed by the space station's Expedition 72 crew, including NASA astronauts Matthew Dominick, Michael Barratt, Jeanette Epps, Don Petitt, Butch Wilmore, and Suni Williams, as well as Roscosmos cosmonauts Alexander Grebenkin, Alexey Ovchinin, and Ivan Vagner.



The SpaceX Dragon Freedom docked to the orbiting complex at 5:30 p.m. ET while the station was 260 statute miles over Botswana.



For a short time, the number of crew aboard the space station will increase to 11 people until Crew-8 members Dominick, Barratt, Epps, and Grebenkin return to Earth in early October.



