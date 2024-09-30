Yum! Brands: Pizza Hut Indonesia Is Advancing Sustainability Through New EV Charging Stations

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2024 / Yum! Brands



Pizza Hut Indonesia

Pizza Hut Indonesia Advancing Sustainability!

As part of our Pizza Hut Peduli 8P -- Renewable Energy initiative, we're excited to announce our new collaboration with Voltron to install electric vehicle charging stations at selected Pizza Hut restaurants. This milestone was marked by the MoU Signing Ceremony with Boy Lukito, CEO of Pizza Hut Indonesia, Abdul Rahman Elly, Founder & CEO of Voltron Indonesia, and Hariyadi Kaimuddin, CEO of HAKA AUTO.

This initiative underscores our commitment to a greener future by advancing renewable energy solutions. The charging stations are currently in development and will be launched soon-bringing us closer to making sustainable energy more accessible for everyone.

Stay tuned as we continue to power positive change!

