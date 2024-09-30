Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 30.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
Aktuelle News: Größter Player im Valley der 1.000%-er!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0B5TU | ISIN: GB00B012TP20 | Ticker-Symbol: HDK
Frankfurt
30.09.24
08:02 Uhr
1,810 Euro
+0,030
+1,69 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HALFORDS GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HALFORDS GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,7701,88017:59
Dow Jones News
30.09.2024 17:46 Uhr
116 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Halfords Group PLC: Total Voting Rights

DJ Halfords Group PLC: Total Voting Rights 

Halfords Group PLC (HFD) 
Halfords Group PLC: Total Voting Rights 
30-Sep-2024 / 16:15 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Halfords Group plc 
Total Voting Rights 
As at the date of this announcement, the registered share capital of Halfords Group plc (the "Company") consists of 
218,928,736 ordinary shares of 1p each. All of the ordinary shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares 
held in Treasury. 
This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they 
are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure 
Guidance and Transparency Rules. 
This disclosure is given in accordance with DTR 5.6.1 of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. 
Tim O'Gorman 
Company Secretary 
07484 036372 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      GB00B012TP20 
Category Code: TVR 
TIDM:      HFD 
LEI Code:    54930086FKBWWJIOBI79 
OAM Categories: 2.5. Total number of voting rights and capital 
Sequence No.:  349710 
EQS News ID:  1997881 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1997881&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 30, 2024 11:15 ET (15:15 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.