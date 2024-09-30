Regulatory News:

Aggregated presentation by day and by market

Pursuant to implementing Directive of Commission Regulation (EC) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 on the abuses of market and in accordance with Article 241-4 of the AMF General Regulation, Sopra Steria Group (Paris:SOP) hereby discloses the transactions in its own shares

Name of the Issuer Identity code of the Issuer Day of the

transaction Identity code of

the financial

instrument (Code

ISIN) Total daily volume

(in number of

shares) Daily weighted

average

purchase price

of the shares Market SOPRA STERIA GROUP 96950020QIOHAAK9V551 25/09/2024 FR0000050809 30 185 Euronext

Detail transaction by transaction

Name of the Issuer Identity code of the

Issuer Name of

the

Broker Identity

code of

the

Broker Day/Hour of the

transaction (CET) (CET) Identity

code of the

financial

instrument Price per unit Currency Quantity

bought Identity

code of

the

Market Reference

number of

the

transaction Purpose

of the

buyback SOPRA STERIA GROUP 96950020QIOHAAK9V551 ODDO CIE 585 2024-09-25T11:23:02+185:00 FR0000050809 185.00 EUR 30 XPAR 93105543 Employee share

Contacts:

Investor Relations

Sopra Steria Group

Olivier Psaume

investors@soprasteria.com

+33 (0)1 40 67 68 16

Press Relations

Image Sept

Caroline Simon

caroline.simon@image7.fr

+33 (0)1 53 70 74 65