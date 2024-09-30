Regulatory News:
Aggregated presentation by day and by market
Pursuant to implementing Directive of Commission Regulation (EC) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 on the abuses of market and in accordance with Article 241-4 of the AMF General Regulation, Sopra Steria Group (Paris:SOP) hereby discloses the transactions in its own shares
Name of the Issuer
Identity code of the Issuer
Day of the
Identity code of
Total daily volume
Daily weighted
Market
SOPRA STERIA GROUP
96950020QIOHAAK9V551
25/09/2024
FR0000050809
30
185
Euronext
Detail transaction by transaction
Name of the Issuer
Identity code of the
Name of
Identity
Day/Hour of the
(CET)
Identity
Price per unit
Currency
Quantity
Identity
Reference
Purpose
SOPRA STERIA GROUP
96950020QIOHAAK9V551
ODDO CIE
585
2024-09-25T11:23:02+185:00
FR0000050809
185.00
EUR
30
XPAR
93105543
Employee share
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240930915053/en/
Contacts:
Investor Relations
Sopra Steria Group
Olivier Psaume
investors@soprasteria.com
+33 (0)1 40 67 68 16
Press Relations
Image Sept
Caroline Simon
caroline.simon@image7.fr
+33 (0)1 53 70 74 65