Montag, 30.09.2024
Aktuelle News:
WKN: 904647 | ISIN: GB0000066554 | Ticker-Symbol: 0KJ
Frankfurt
30.09.24
08:06 Uhr
18,700 Euro
+0,400
+2,19 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
ABERFORTH SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ABERFORTH SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
30.09.2024 17:48 Uhr
81 Leser
Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 30

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc

Total Voting Rights

As at 30 September 2024, the issued share capital of Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc consisted of 84,139,605 ordinary shares of 1 pence, with voting rights attached. No shares are held in treasury. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine whether they are required to notify their interests in, or a change to their interest in, Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Contact:

Michael Campbell

For and on behalf of Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

Telephone: 0131 220 0733

END


