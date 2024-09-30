Anzeige
Montag, 30.09.2024
Aktuelle News: Größter Player im Valley der 1.000%-er!
PR Newswire
30.09.2024 18:06 Uhr
DocPro Limited Announces the Launch of DocLegal.ai

Affordable AI-Powered Legal Solutions

HONG KONG, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DocPro Limited, a leading innovator in legal technology, has launched DocLegal.ai, a new platform designed to provide AI-powered legal assistance at an unbeatable price-less than the price of your daily coffee.

DocLegal.ai is a platform that consolidates legal document creation, editing, and review into a single interface. The platform offers the following features:

  • Custom Document Creation: Users can describe their scenario and receive a tailored legal document.
  • Document Review and Editing: The AI assistant can edit, review, summarize documents, suggest clauses, and highlight potential risks.

The platform is designed to provide affordable legal services to small businesses and individuals. It also aims to streamline workflows and automate routine tasks for legal professionals, enabling them to focus on high-value activities.

DocPro Limited has leveraged its experience with DocPro.com, which serves over 50,000 users globally, to develop DocLegal.ai. The company is a graduate of the Cyberport Incubation Program and is currently part of the HKSTP Incubation Program and Google for Startups Cloud Program.

As part of its soft launch, DocLegal.ai is offering exclusive access to the first 500 users for only $2.50 per document. Interested parties can Visit the DocLegal.ai website to sign up.

About DocPro Limited

Founded in 2020, DocPro Limited is a leader in the legal tech space, committed to enhancing the delivery of legal services through innovative AI-powered solutions. With platforms like DocPro.com and DocLegal.ai, DocPro empowers users to create and manage legal documents with unparalleled efficiency and precision. For more information, visit DocLegal.ai.

DocLegal.ai is poised to become an indispensable tool for anyone seeking reliable, efficient, and affordable legal documentation, reinforcing DocPro's position as a pioneer in legal technology.

Media Enquiries:

Kim Chan
kim.chan@docpro.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/docpro-limited-announces-the-launch-of-doclegalai-302260129.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
