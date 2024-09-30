Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 30
The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the Market Abuse Regulation.
1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name of natural person
Martin Warner
2 - Reason for the notification
Position/status
Director
Initial notification/amendment
Initial Notification
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc
Legal Entity Identifier code
213800GZ9WC73A92Q326
4 - Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Financial Instrument
Ordinary Shares
Identification Code
SEDOL: 0006655
Nature of transaction
Sale and Purchase
Date Of Transaction
30 September 2024
Price (s)
Sale at 1,575p and Purchase at 1,578p
Volume(s)
Sale of 2,000 and Purchase of 5,000
Aggregated information
N/A
Place Of Transaction
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
Currency
GBP - British Pound
5 - Total holding following this notification
10,000
Contact
Michael Campbell
Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries
Date of Notification
30 September 2024