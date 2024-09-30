KIMITAKE, Inc. Makes a Stunning New York Debut During New York Fashion Week

Successful Exclusive Events Celebrate the Start of New York Expansion

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2024 / KIMITAKE, the emerging luxury jewelry brand known for its inspiring story of human connections and traditional Japanese craftsmanship, celebrated its New York debut in grand style during New York Fashion Week. Held at the prestigious AMAN New York, the exclusive luncheon and dinner brought together prominent fashion editors, celebrity stylists, and boutique owners, including industry leaders such as Kathryn Hopkins of WWD, Kim Bhasin of Bloomberg, Aaron Royce of Daily Front Row, and Lauren McCarthy, Editor in Chief of Nylon.

Launched in November 2023, KIMITAKE has quickly gained recognition among fashion and jewelry insiders in Los Angeles. The brand has successfully established partnerships with top boutiques in luxury shopping destinations like Beverly Hills, Malibu, and Newport Beach. As KIMITAKE sets New York as its next target market, the dinner and luncheon served as the premier event to showcase the artistry behind the brand's handmade 18K gold and diamond pieces.

An intimate dinner at NAMA, the Japanese cuisine restaurant inside AMAN New York, hosted a select group of high-profile guests for an exclusive evening that reflected the brand's elegance and dedication to craftsmanship. Guests indulged in the finest Japanese dishes while enjoying each other's company. The evening fostered meaningful connections among tastemakers and fashion insiders, creating the perfect setting to celebrate the luxury scene that defines KIMITAKE.

The second event, a grand luncheon held at the Arva Terrace, welcomed 30 distinguished guests from the fashion industry. Guests enjoyed exquisite Italian cuisine as KIMITAKE's co-founder Takeshi Yokota shared the brand's inspiring story, mission, and charitable donation. The message resonated deeply with many attendees, with one guest remarking, "When choosing a brand, its origin and values matter. KIMITAKE's story will undoubtedly resonate with many. I have wondered how a brand less than a year old has garnered so much support, and today, I found out why."Models draped in KIMITAKE jewelry brought the collection to life, allowing guests to fully appreciate the intricate craftsmanship and unwavering quality firsthand.

The luncheon also paid tribute to the brand's deep roots in Japanese tradition, with tables decorated with elegant Japanese folding fans. Each guest went home with KIMITAKE's custom folding fans as well as omamori, a traditional Japanese lucky charm, as keepsakes. The thoughtful touches added to the cultural depth that KIMITAKE embraces.

Creative director and costume designer Sam Ratelle remarked, "It was a pleasure to attend KIMITAKE's New York debut, realizing their intention and execution of Japanese tradition in their designs. I particularly loved the new type of pair jewelry ADEVE, a play on Adam and Eve, celebrating human connection."

"The collection masterfully blends tradition, culture, and innovation. The pieces are both timeless and wearable for every day," said stylist Lauren Richardson, reflecting on the unique yet versatile designs.

Guests expressed excitement and awe for KIMITAKE's fresh and avant-garde activation, and many are looking forward to the brand's future. The event was a resounding success, with guests praising both the jewelry and the overall experience. As KIMITAKE continues its journey into the New York market, the fashion industry eagerly anticipates the brand's next steps in establishing its place in the U.S. luxury jewelry scene.

For more information about KIMITAKE, please visit https://kimitakejewelry.com.

Media Contact: Takeshi Yokota / press@kimatake-ny.com

Brand Story:

In 2018, entrepreneur Takeshi and jewelry designer Kimio met at a mutual friend's birthday party. Takeshi was captivated by Kimio's passion and talent for craftsmanship and became a loyal customer of Kimio's jewelry brand. Recognizing the potential in Kimio's jewelry, Takeshi persistently invited Kimio to start a jewelry brand together. Although Kimio declined for nearly a year, Takeshi's unwavering passion eventually paid off, and in 2020, the two founded a fine jewelry brand in Japan. They opened their flagship store in Omotesando, Tokyo, the trend and luxury hub, which quickly became popular among numerous celebrities.

However, in 2022, Kimio became the target of online harassment from a YouTuber who had become a major social issue in Japan. The jointly founded jewelry brand was forced to close due to a baseless scandal accusation, resulting in millions of yen in losses. Meanwhile, Kimio, who had dedicated his life to jewelry design, faced mental health issues. With Takeshi's unwavering support and encouragement, Kimio found the courage to rise again. Together, they worked tirelessly to address the YouTuber's harassment. Their efforts gained significant media attention, bringing the issue to a global audience.

This incident deepened the bond between Kimio and Takeshi, reinforcing their realization that no one can live alone. From this experience, they decided to symbolize "human connections" and fuse their identities with the traditions and culture of Japan, launching a new fine jewelry brand, KIMITAKE, in Japan and the USA in November 2023.

About KIMITAKE:

KIMITAKE expresses the miracle of birth, encounters between people, and new emotions born from them, along with Japanese tradition. No one can live alone. Through interactions and mutual support, trust, friendship, and love are born, forming bonds. This is the unique culture of Japan that cherishes harmony between people, known as "wa no kokoro" (the spirit of harmony). KIMITAKE infuses this tradition and contemporary flair, offering life's beauty and joy with products that are the most elegant and the most exceptional.

KIMITAKE offers a range of collections including Birth, Links, and Harmony, complemented by an exclusive service ADEVE as well as a special material Samurai Braided Cord.

Contact Information

Takeshi Yokota

press@kimitake-ny.com

3108765508

