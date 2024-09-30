Anzeige
Montag, 30.09.2024

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 30


BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc ('the Company')
LEI - 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59

Transaction in own shares: purchase of own shares to be held in treasury

The Company announces that it has today purchased 71,609 of its Ordinary Shares at an average price of 612.93 pence per share to be held in treasury.

Following settlement of this purchase on 02 October 2024 the issued share capital of the Company will be 89,100,255 Ordinary Shares, excluding 14,109,609 shares which are held in treasury. Shares held in treasury do not carry any voting rights; 13.67% of the Company's total issued share capital (103,209,864 Ordinary Shares, including treasury shares) will be held in treasury following settlement.

For reporting purposes under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules the market should exclude any shares held in treasury and should use the figure of 89,100,255 following settlement when determining if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company.

All enquiries:


Kevin Mayger

Company Secretary
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Tel: 0207 743 1098

30 September 2024


