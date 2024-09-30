Anzeige
Montag, 30.09.2024
Aktuelle News:
WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
Frankfurt
30.09.24
15:29 Uhr
4,780 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
30.09.2024 19:28 Uhr
Molten Ventures Plc: TVR-Total Voting Rights

DJ Molten Ventures Plc: TVR-Total Voting Rights 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) 
Molten Ventures Plc: TVR-Total Voting Rights 
30-Sep-2024 / 17:55 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
 
Total Voting Rights 
For the purposes of (i) the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules ("DTRs"); and (ii) 
Regulation 20 of the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations, 2007 (as amended) (the "Transparency Regulations 
"),Company announces that the number of ordinary shares of GBP0.01 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") in issue, the 
number of Ordinary Shares held in treasury, and the Total Voting Rights of the Company as at 30 September 2024 were as 
follows: 
 
Number of Ordinary Shares in issues 
                             189,046,450 
 
Number of Ordinary Shares held in treasury 
                             2,574,540 
 
Total voting rights attached to Ordinary Shares in issue 
                             186,471,910

The above figure of 186,471,910 may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the DTRs and/or the Transparency Regulations.

For further information, please contact: 

Molten Ventures plc 
                        +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                        cosec@molten.vc 
 
Deutsche Numis 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Simon Willis 
                        +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
Iqra Amin 
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker, 
Euronext Dublin Sponsor 
                        +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
Don Harrington 
William Hall 
 
Sodali & Co 
                        +44 (0)7889 297 217 
Public relations 
                        molten@sodali.com 
Elly Williamson

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: TVR 
TIDM:      GROW; GRW 
LEI Code:    213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
OAM Categories: 2.5. Total number of voting rights and capital 
Sequence No.:  349963 
EQS News ID:  1998511 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1998511&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 30, 2024 12:55 ET (16:55 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
