DJ Molten Ventures Plc: TVR-Total Voting Rights

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) Molten Ventures Plc: TVR-Total Voting Rights 30-Sep-2024 / 17:55 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MOLTEN VENTURES PLC ("Molten" or the "Company") Total Voting Rights For the purposes of (i) the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules ("DTRs"); and (ii) Regulation 20 of the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations, 2007 (as amended) (the "Transparency Regulations "),Company announces that the number of ordinary shares of GBP0.01 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") in issue, the number of Ordinary Shares held in treasury, and the Total Voting Rights of the Company as at 30 September 2024 were as follows: Number of Ordinary Shares in issues 189,046,450 Number of Ordinary Shares held in treasury 2,574,540 Total voting rights attached to Ordinary Shares in issue 186,471,910

The above figure of 186,471,910 may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the DTRs and/or the Transparency Regulations.

For further information, please contact:

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker, Euronext Dublin Sponsor +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Don Harrington William Hall Sodali & Co +44 (0)7889 297 217 Public relations molten@sodali.com Elly Williamson

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 Category Code: TVR TIDM: GROW; GRW LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 OAM Categories: 2.5. Total number of voting rights and capital Sequence No.: 349963 EQS News ID: 1998511 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1998511&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 30, 2024 12:55 ET (16:55 GMT)