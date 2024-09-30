Gallant Capital Partners ("Gallant") announced the final closing of Gallant Capital Partners Fund II ("GCP II") at $406 million, a meaningful increase over Gallant's first fund. Gallant was founded in 2018 and has completed over 30 transactions to date with over $1.2 billion in assets under management. GCP II will continue to deploy its OTX strategy by targeting investments in the technology, industrial and business service sectors in order to drive value through its in-house operations capabilities. GCP II has already closed two platform investments and 5 add-on acquisitions and is actively seeking new investment opportunities.

Gallant received strong support from its existing investor base and welcomes a new group of diverse global institutional investors.

Park Hill Group served as placement agent and Kirkland Ellis LLP provided legal counsel.

About Gallant Capital Partners

Gallant Capital Partners (Gallant) is a private equity firm that makes control investments in technology, industrial and business services companies. Gallant executes an operationally focused investment strategy with a focus on partnering closely with companies that can benefit from its extensive industry relationships and operating expertise. The firm partners with owners, founders, family-owned companies and management teams to maximize value and long-term, sustainable growth for portfolio companies. Gallant Capital Partners was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Los Angeles.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240930139103/en/

Contacts:

For More Information Contact:

Jamie Kim, Head of Business Development

jkim@gallantcapital.com