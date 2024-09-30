Magna International Inc.: Magna Announces Date for Q3 2024 Results Call

AURORA, Ontario, Sept. 30, 2024))

MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.

THIRD QUARTER 2024 RESULTS WEBCAST

FRIDAY - NOVEMBER 1, 2024

8:00 AM ET

LIVE AUDIO WEBCAST

Webcast registration: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/431432937

DIAL IN DETAILS

Participant Toll-Free Dial-In: 1-800-715-9871 Participant Toll Dial-In: 1-646-307-1963 Conference ID: 9829976

Slide presentation will be available on our website Investors | Magnaprior to the call

REBROADCAST INFORMATION

Replay available 2 hours after the call until November 8, 2024

Toll-Free Dial-In: 1-800-770-2030 Toll Dial-In: 1-609-800-9909 Conference ID: 9829976

INVESTOR CONTACT

Louis Tonelli, Vice-President, Investor Relations

louis.tonelli@magna.com905-726-7035

TELECONFERENCE CONTACT

Nancy Hansford, Executive Assistant, Investor Relations

nancy.hansford@magna.com905-726-7108