WKN: 868610 | ISIN: CA5592224011 | Ticker-Symbol: MGA
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.09.2024 23:11 Uhr
Magna International Inc.: Magna Announces Date for Q3 2024 Results Call

AURORA, Ontario, Sept. 30, 2024))

MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.
THIRD QUARTER 2024 RESULTS WEBCAST

FRIDAY - NOVEMBER 1, 2024
8:00 AM ET

LIVE AUDIO WEBCAST
Webcast registration: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/431432937

DIAL IN DETAILS

Participant Toll-Free Dial-In: 1-800-715-9871
Participant Toll Dial-In: 1-646-307-1963
Conference ID: 9829976

Slide presentation will be available on our website Investors | Magnaprior to the call

REBROADCAST INFORMATION
Replay available 2 hours after the call until November 8, 2024

Toll-Free Dial-In: 1-800-770-2030
Toll Dial-In: 1-609-800-9909
Conference ID: 9829976

INVESTOR CONTACT
Louis Tonelli, Vice-President, Investor Relations
louis.tonelli@magna.com905-726-7035

TELECONFERENCE CONTACT
Nancy Hansford, Executive Assistant, Investor Relations
nancy.hansford@magna.com905-726-7108


