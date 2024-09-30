Magna International Inc.: Magna Announces Date for Q3 2024 Results Call

AURORA, Ontario, Sept. 30, 2024))
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.
THIRD QUARTER 2024 RESULTS WEBCAST
FRIDAY - NOVEMBER 1, 2024
8:00 AM ET
LIVE AUDIO WEBCAST
Webcast registration: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/431432937
DIAL IN DETAILS
|Participant Toll-Free Dial-In:
|1-800-715-9871
|Participant Toll Dial-In:
|1-646-307-1963
|Conference ID:
|9829976
Slide presentation will be available on our website Investors | Magnaprior to the call
REBROADCAST INFORMATION
Replay available 2 hours after the call until November 8, 2024
|Toll-Free Dial-In:
|1-800-770-2030
|Toll Dial-In:
|1-609-800-9909
|Conference ID:
|9829976
INVESTOR CONTACT
Louis Tonelli, Vice-President, Investor Relations
louis.tonelli@magna.com905-726-7035
TELECONFERENCE CONTACT
Nancy Hansford, Executive Assistant, Investor Relations
nancy.hansford@magna.com905-726-7108
