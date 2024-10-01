DJ ÜBERBLICK/Anstehende Indexänderungen
FRANKFURT (Dow Jones)--Folgende Indexänderungen werden zum Handelsbeginn am 2. Oktober wirksam:
=== + SDAX AUFNAHME - Alzchem ENTNAHME - Vitesco Technologies ===
Zuletzt vorgenommene Indexänderung (zu Handelsbeginn am 23. September):
=== + MDAX AUFNAHME - Hypoport - Schott Pharma ENTNAHME - Encavis - Evotec + SDAX AUFNAHME - Deutsche Euroshop - Encavis - Evotec ENTNAHME - BayWa - Hypoport - Schott Pharma + STOXX-50 AUFNAHME - Intesa Sanpaolo - LSE ENTNAHME - Deutsche Post - Reckitt Benckiser + STOXX-600 AUFNAHME - Bavarian Nordic - CVC Capital Partners - Financiere de Tubize - Puig Brands - Shaftesbury Capital ENTNAHME - Flutter Entertainment - Forvia - Indivior - Thyssenkrupp - Ubisoft + FTSE-100 AUFNAHME - Hiscox ENTNAHME - Burberry Group + S&P-500 AUFNAHME - Dell Technologies - Erie Indemnity - Palantir Technologies ENTNAHME - American Airlines - Bio-Rad Laboratories - Etsy ===
