dsm-firmenich completes the sale of its MEG-3 fish oil business to KD Pharma Group SA

KAISERAUGST, Switzerland and MAASTRICHT, Netherlands, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- dsm-firmenich, innovators in nutrition, health, and beauty, today announces the successful completion of the sale and transfer of its MEG-3® fish oil business for the Food & Beverage, Dietary Supplement and Pharma markets, together with the production facilities in Piura, Peru and Mulgrave, Canada.

As part of the transaction, dsm-firmenich received a minority stake of 29% in KD Pharma's parent company MidCo Omega GmbH.

The sale and transfer of the business was announced on July 18, 2024. Financial details of the transaction will not be disclosed.

As innovators in nutrition, health, and beauty, dsm-firmenich reinvents, manufactures, and combines vital nutrients, flavors, and fragrances for the world's growing population to thrive. With our comprehensive range of solutions, with natural and renewable ingredients and renowned science and technology capabilities, we work to create what is essential for life, desirable for consumers, and more sustainable for the planet. dsm-firmenich is a Swiss-Dutch company, listed on the Euronext Amsterdam, with operations in almost 60 countries and revenues of more than €12 billion. With a diverse, worldwide team of nearly 30,000 employees, we bring progress to life every day, everywhere, for billions of people. www.dsm-firmenich.com

