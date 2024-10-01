Anzeige
Dienstag, 01.10.2024
PR Newswire
01.10.2024 07:06 Uhr
205 Leser
dsm-firmenich completes the sale of its MEG-3 fish oil business to KD Pharma Group SA

KAISERAUGST, Switzerland and MAASTRICHT, Netherlands, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- dsm-firmenich, innovators in nutrition, health, and beauty, today announces the successful completion of the sale and transfer of its MEG-3® fish oil business for the Food & Beverage, Dietary Supplement and Pharma markets, together with the production facilities in Piura, Peru and Mulgrave, Canada.

dsm-firmenich logo

As part of the transaction, dsm-firmenich received a minority stake of 29% in KD Pharma's parent company MidCo Omega GmbH.

The sale and transfer of the business was announced on July 18, 2024. Financial details of the transaction will not be disclosed.

About dsm-firmenich
As innovators in nutrition, health, and beauty, dsm-firmenich reinvents, manufactures, and combines vital nutrients, flavors, and fragrances for the world's growing population to thrive. With our comprehensive range of solutions, with natural and renewable ingredients and renowned science and technology capabilities, we work to create what is essential for life, desirable for consumers, and more sustainable for the planet. dsm-firmenich is a Swiss-Dutch company, listed on the Euronext Amsterdam, with operations in almost 60 countries and revenues of more than €12 billion. With a diverse, worldwide team of nearly 30,000 employees, we bring progress to life every day, everywhere, for billions of people. www.dsm-firmenich.com

For more information

Media relations
Robin Roothans
tel. +41 (0)79 280 03 96
e-mail media@dsm-firmenich.com

Investor relations
Dave Huizing
tel. +31 (0)88 425 7306
e-mail investors@dsm-firmenich.com

Forward-looking statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to dsm-firmenich's future (financial) performance and position. Such statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections of dsm-firmenich and information currently available to the company. dsm-firmenich cautions readers that such statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and therefore it should be understood that many factors can cause actual performance and position to differ materially from these statements. dsm-firmenich has no obligation to update the statements contained in this press release, unless required by law. The English language version of the press release is leading.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2071772/dsm_firmenich_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dsm-firmenich-completes-the-sale-of-its-meg-3-fish-oil-business-to-kd-pharma-group-sa-302262469.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
