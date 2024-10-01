Anzeige
01.10.2024 08:06 Uhr
Treon Oy: Breaking barriers in Operational Technology: Meet Treon Connect

TAMPERE, Finland, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Treon, a leader in IoT technology launches Treon Connect, a platform designed to tackle challenges in operational technology (OT). Founded by innovators with a background in 'connecting people,' Treon has evolved to focus on connecting operations, leveraging its expertise in IoT and data acquisition.

Treon Connect

Despite industrial digitalization progress, physical operations still face significant challenges. Treon Connect is built to overcome these obstacles, offering businesses the tools to enhance operational efficiency and sustainability.

"Siloed vertical solutions hinder scalability, increase costs and enforce manual workflows" said Joni Korppi, CEO of Treon. "At Treon, we developed Treon Connect to address these challenges, drawing on our experience in delivering IoT solutions for large-scale deployments with 150+ customers, including 50 global leaders."

Treon Connect works alongside customers' existing systems, enabling data-driven automation, and helping organizations improve operations by:

  • Enhancing efficiency: Reducing operational costs and extending asset lifespan through increased uptime and optimal use.
  • Prioritizing worker safety: Reducing downtime and providing safer, more controlled environments.
  • Seamless integration: Integrates with existing IT and OT systems.
  • Minimizing environmental impact: Sustainable products that cut emissions, boost energy efficiency, and reduce waste.

As part of Treon Connect, Treon launches:

  • Treon Apex applications for Condition Monitoring, Fleet Management, Network & Device Management, and Events for workflow automation.
  • Treon Aito, the middleware that securely bridges applications, databases, and systems, is now available on cloud or on-premise, expanding support to third-party devices.
  • Treon Industrial Node X, Treon's latest wireless vibration sensor, offering market-leading capabilities, such as support for variable-speed machinery and a replaceable battery for sustainability
  • Treon Gateway 2, a powerful edge computer, has been updated with cellular coverage for the USA, and telematics support for heavy equipment.

Treon will launch Treon Connect at SMRP Annual Conference, October 7-10, 2024, in Orlando, FL, where they will showcase their latest innovations and continue introducing new use cases to enhance operations at a rapid pace together with ecosystem partners.

Visit treon.fi/treon-connect

About Treon

Treon is a leading technology company with a mission to help businesses improve productivity, enhance operational visibility, and sustainability. Its platform, Treon Connect, boosts operational efficiency by utilizing data-driven automation to extend machine lifespan, monitor assets, increase productivity, and ensure safety across industries. Treon is trusted by global leaders to provide secure, customized products that integrate seamlessly into existing business solutions.

Press inquiries

Samah Zain, Senior Growth Manager
samah.zain@treon.fi
+358-505507331

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2519329/Treon_Connect.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2519328/Treon_Logo.jpg

Treon Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/breaking-barriers-in-operational-technology-meet-treon-connect-302262739.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
