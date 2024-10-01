Anzeige
01.10.2024 08:06 Uhr
BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 01

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc ("the Company")

LEI - 5493003K5E043LHLO706

Voting Rights and Capital (Article 15 Transparency Directive, DTR 5.6)

In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (the "Rules") provision 5.6.1, the Company would like to notify the market that as at 30 September 2024 its issued share capital consisted of 189,325,748 Ordinary Shares of 1 pence each, carrying one vote per share (ordinary shares held in treasury: 52,497,053).

Shareholders should use 189,325,748 as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Rules.

Contact:

Kevin Mayger

for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Company Secretary

Tel: 0207 743 1098

Date: 01 October 2024



