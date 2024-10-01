Anzeige
Dienstag, 01.10.2024
Aktuelle News: Größter Player im Valley der 1.000%-er!
WKN: 889250 | ISIN: GB0005774855 | Ticker-Symbol: 14F
Frankfurt
01.10.24
08:04 Uhr
6,450 Euro
-0,050
-0,77 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
01.10.2024 08:06 Uhr
BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 01

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc ("the Company")

LEI - LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155

Voting Rights and Capital (Article 15 Transparency Directive, DTR 5.6)

In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (the "Rules") provision 5.6.1, the Company would like to notify the market that as at 30 September 2024 its issued share capital consisted of 191,183,036 Ordinary Shares of 5 pence each, carrying one vote per share (ordinary shares held in treasury: 1,828,806).

Shareholders should use 191,183,036 as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Rules.

Contact:

Sarah Beynsberger

for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Company Secretary

Tel: 0207 743 2639

Date: 01 October 2024



