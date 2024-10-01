Concerning removal of Šiauliu bankas bond issue from the Baltic Bond List due to early redemption

Nasdaq Vilnius decided to remove bond issue (SABB0104725A, ISIN code LT0000405771) of AB Šiauliu bankas from the Bond List as from 7 October, 2024, i.e. on the early redemption day. Due to that reason Nasdaq Vilnius decided to suspend trading of AB Šiauliu bankas bond issue (SABB0104725A, ISIN code LT0000405771) on 2 October, 2024. The trading in these bonds will be suspended in the regulated market and these bonds will be removed from the regulated market following the provisions of items 17.9 of the Nasdaq Vilnius Listing Rules, accordingly. AB Šiauliu bankas announced that it will redeem the bonds on 7 October, 2024. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 5 253 1454 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.