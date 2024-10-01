Anzeige
Dienstag, 01.10.2024
WKN: A0B6TH | ISIN: LT0000102253 | Ticker-Symbol: ZH5
01.10.2024 08:10 Uhr
Concerning removal of Šiauliu bankas bond issue from the Baltic Bond List due to early redemption

Nasdaq Vilnius decided to remove bond issue (SABB0104725A, ISIN code
LT0000405771) of AB Šiauliu bankas from the Bond List as from 7 October, 2024,
i.e. on the early redemption day. 

Due to that reason Nasdaq Vilnius decided to suspend trading of AB Šiauliu
bankas bond issue (SABB0104725A, ISIN code LT0000405771) on 2 October, 2024. 

The trading in these bonds will be suspended in the regulated market and these
bonds will be removed from the regulated market following the provisions of
items 17.9 of the Nasdaq Vilnius Listing Rules, accordingly. 

AB Šiauliu bankas announced that it will redeem the bonds on 7 October, 2024.



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+370 5 253 1454
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
