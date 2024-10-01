GROUPE ASTEK: Astek scores double! Thanks to two new strategic acquisitions, Astek has strengthened its nearshore and offshore capabilities and now employs 10,000 people worldwide.

Astek scores double!

Thanks to two new strategic acquisitions, Astek has strengthened its nearshore and offshore capabilities and now employs 10,000 people worldwide.

Astek, a global player in engineering and technology consulting, is accelerating its international expansion with the integration of two strategic players: Decskill in Portugal and Aspire in Jordan. These acquisitions bring the Group over 1,000 additional talents, broadening its expertise and considerably strengthening its nearshore and offshore capabilities to meet the growing needs of its customers worldwide.

Decskill, a key player in Portugal

Founded in Lisbon, Decskill is an IT solutions provider specializing in outsourcing and digital transformation, particularly renowned for its skills in software development, IT infrastructure management and cloud services. With 640 employees in Portugal and Spain, Decskill generates annual sales of over 30 million euros. Its expertise enables it to operate in the strategic sectors of energy, finance and telecommunications, thanks to long-term partnerships with prestigious customers such as BNP, Electricité Du Portugal, Nos, Siemens and Altice.

Aspire, a leading tech force in Jordan

Founded 22 years ago, Aspire specializes in software engineering, cloud services, DevOps and digital transformation consulting, and today employs over 350 consultants with projected sales of almost $20 million in 2024. Based in Amman, Jordan, Aspire brings Astek a new offshore delivery capability, thus expanding its customer portfolio in the United States. This strategic acquisition also strengthens the Group's presence in the Middle East, where it now employs 1,000 people, and offers a unique response to the growing needs of countries such as Saudi Arabia.

Accelerating growth and global ambitions

With the acquisition of Decskill in Portugal and Aspire in Jordan, the Astek Group now has nearly 3,000 employees in nearshore and offshore centers, representing 30% of its workforce, and additional resources to offer customized solutions to its international customers.

Backed by strong organic growth, approaching 10% by 2024, and a solid ability to integrate new companies with 8 acquisitions in 12 months, Astek now employs 10,000 people worldwide, with forecast sales of €720m in 2024.

The Group is thus pursuing its expansion, in line with its strategic plan to exceed €1 billion in revenues by 2027, of which more than 50% outside France.

Julien Gavaldon, Chairman of Astek Group's Management Board, commented: "These acquisitions mark a crucial step in the realization of our long-term ambition to strengthen our international presence and become an undisputed leader in digital transformation. By integrating these talents in Portugal, Jordan and Spain, we are consolidating our position in strategic markets, while expanding our nearshore and offshore capabilities. This expansion strategy is fully in line with our vision of creating a global ecosystem capable of meeting our customers' most complex technological challenges. With these acquisitions, we are accelerating our capacity to innovate, while placing operational performance at the heart of our value proposition".

About Astek

Founded in France in 1988, Astek is a global player in engineering and technology consulting, with a presence on every continent. With expertise in a wide range of industrial and service sectors, Astek supports its international customers in the intelligent deployment of their products and services, and in the implementation of their digital transformation.

Since its creation, the Group has based its development on a strong culture of entrepreneurship and innovation, and on the support and skills development of its 10,000 employees, who are committed every day to promoting the convergence between digital technologies and complex systems engineering. Astek expects to achieve consolidated sales of €720m by 2024 https://astekgroup.fr

