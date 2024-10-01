Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 01.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
Goldpreis steigt 2024 um 30 %, aber diese Aktie legt über 333 % zu – Hier ist der Grund
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Frankfurt
01.10.24
08:04 Uhr
1,912 Euro
-0,108
-5,35 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,9442,00009:52
Dow Jones News
01.10.2024 08:31 Uhr
102 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
01-Oct-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
01 October 2024 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 30 September 2024 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 
each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody 
Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           75,000     25,000 
                            EUR1.9860 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)                 GBP1.6500 
 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.9560     GBP1.6280 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.9687     GBP1.6355

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 630,913,979 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC 
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX 
Timezone     BST 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
88        1.9820        XDUB     08:55:12      00029264571TRDU1 
800       1.9820        XDUB     08:55:12      00029264570TRDU1 
1,250      1.9820        XDUB     08:55:12      00029264569TRDU1 
482       1.9840        XDUB     09:24:04      00029264622TRDU1 
1,959      1.9860        XDUB     09:24:04      00029264621TRDU1 
1,968      1.9860        XDUB     09:24:04      00029264620TRDU1 
109       1.9840        XDUB     09:24:04      00029264626TRDU1 
1,046      1.9840        XDUB     09:24:04      00029264625TRDU1 
1,327      1.9840        XDUB     09:24:04      00029264624TRDU1 
967       1.9840        XDUB     09:24:04      00029264623TRDU1 
385       1.9760        XDUB     10:01:28      00029264970TRDU1 
2,600      1.9760        XDUB     10:01:28      00029264969TRDU1 
945       1.9760        XDUB     10:01:28      00029264968TRDU1 
1,284      1.9840        XDUB     10:51:34      00029265144TRDU1 
2,030      1.9840        XDUB     10:58:48      00029265171TRDU1 
556       1.9840        XDUB     11:16:19      00029265255TRDU1 
1,370      1.9840        XDUB     11:16:19      00029265254TRDU1 
606       1.9820        XDUB     11:28:55      00029265343TRDU1 
1,393      1.9820        XDUB     11:28:55      00029265344TRDU1 
5        1.9820        XDUB     11:47:22      00029265394TRDU1 
2,219      1.9820        XDUB     11:47:22      00029265395TRDU1 
2,111      1.9820        XDUB     12:06:52      00029265451TRDU1 
3,223      1.9780        XDUB     12:09:04      00029265457TRDU1 
935       1.9780        XDUB     12:09:04      00029265456TRDU1 
1,931      1.9680        XDUB     13:07:22      00029265748TRDU1 
2,076      1.9660        XDUB     13:07:22      00029265749TRDU1 
1,939      1.9620        XDUB     13:24:18      00029265823TRDU1 
3,783      1.9600        XDUB     13:49:46      00029265941TRDU1 
1,382      1.9560        XDUB     14:00:13      00029265983TRDU1 
867       1.9560        XDUB     14:00:13      00029265982TRDU1 
2,224      1.9560        XDUB     14:21:21      00029266113TRDU1 
477       1.9580        XDUB     14:32:12      00029266333TRDU1 
1,538      1.9580        XDUB     14:32:12      00029266332TRDU1 
2,184      1.9560        XDUB     14:41:51      00029266451TRDU1 
957       1.9600        XDUB     15:06:21      00029266678TRDU1 
957       1.9600        XDUB     15:06:21      00029266677TRDU1 
2,125      1.9600        XDUB     15:14:32      00029266856TRDU1 
1,380      1.9580        XDUB     15:15:47      00029266915TRDU1 
681       1.9580        XDUB     15:15:47      00029266914TRDU1 
2,034      1.9620        XDUB     15:27:04      00029267110TRDU1 
3,380      1.9620        XDUB     15:27:04      00029267111TRDU1 
1,985      1.9620        XDUB     15:42:07      00029267380TRDU1 
983       1.9600        XDUB     15:55:41      00029267516TRDU1 
2,164      1.9600        XDUB     15:55:41      00029267518TRDU1 
1,210      1.9600        XDUB     15:55:41      00029267517TRDU1 
2,009      1.9580        XDUB     16:09:28      00029267658TRDU1 
3,882      1.9600        XDUB     16:15:36      00029267733TRDU1 
2,016      1.9600        XDUB     16:23:11      00029267850TRDU1 
1,178      1.9600        XDUB     16:23:11      00029267849TRDU1

London Stock Exchange 

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
1,684      1.6500        XLON     08:34:29      00029264508TRDU1 
1,546      1.6480        XLON     10:19:17      00029265052TRDU1 
1,721      1.6480        XLON     10:19:17      00029265053TRDU1 
1,584      1.6360        XLON     13:24:18      00029265822TRDU1 
1,603      1.6340        XLON     13:57:04      00029265962TRDU1 
1,694      1.6340        XLON     14:56:09      00029266549TRDU1 
1,603      1.6340        XLON     15:01:13      00029266612TRDU1 
1,884      1.6340        XLON     15:15:47      00029266913TRDU1 
2,581      1.6300        XLON     15:27:04      00029267109TRDU1 
1,830      1.6340        XLON     15:42:07      00029267378TRDU1 
1,675      1.6340        XLON     15:42:07      00029267379TRDU1 
3,163      1.6280        XLON     16:09:28      00029267657TRDU1 
2,161      1.6300        XLON     16:25:10      00029267872TRDU1 
271       1.6300        XLON     16:25:10      00029267873TRDU1

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  350000 
EQS News ID:  1998975 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1998975&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 01, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
Nach der Korrektur – 3 Kupferproduzenten für das Comeback

Kupfer wird oft als „das Gold der Energiewende“ bezeichnet, weil es aufgrund seiner hervorragenden elektrischen Leitfähigkeit eine zentrale Rolle in vielen Technologien spielt, die für nachhaltige Energiesysteme entscheidend sind. Experten gehen aufgrund der Angebotsknappheit von einem Superzyklus aus.

Korrektur als Einstiegschance

Nach Höchstständen im Mai korrigierte das rote Metall stark. Die Abwärtsspirale verstärkte sich in den vergangenen Tagen aufgrund schwacher Konjunkturdaten aus den USA und China. Langfristig könnte sich die aktuell laufende Korrektur als exzellente Einstiegsmöglichkeit herausstellen.

3 Kupferaktien mit hohem Potential

Im neuen, kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die bei einem weiteren Anstieg überproportional profitieren könnten.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.