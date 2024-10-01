INNOVATION HUB, TAITRA: Taiwan Is Honing the Leading Edge of AI and Sustainability

AI: Several Taiwanese enterprises are delivering state-of-the-art solutions for the high-powered data centers behind AI models, including vital thermal management systems.

Sustainability: A number of Taiwan's innovators are addressing climate change and sustainable resource management in different ways, including for agriculture.

TAIPEI, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) is unveiling several case studies on how Taiwanese businesses are advancing AI and sustainability.

Setting a new standard for liquid cooling of AI data centers

The push to develop and deploy AI is driving the rack density of data centers to increase - along with power consumption and heat. According to the data center industry organization AFCOM, only 46% of its members surveyed had adequate cooling, but 55% expected rack density to increase in the near future. Cooling solutions also stand to play a key role in improving energy efficiency and sustainability of data centers. Liquid cooling is rapidly being embraced as the new standard, and T-Global Technology's patented two-phase liquid cooling vapor plates are at the forefront of liquid cooling technology. The vapor plates utilize vapor chambers to significantly enhance heat dissipation and optimize thermal management, delivering ten times higher performance than traditional heat pipes along with high stability and reliability.

Demonstrating the value of its innovation, T-Global's customer base has increased 28% since 2020, as AI and other technologies fuel a need for its state-of-the-art cooling solutions.

Reducing water consumed by agriculture

According to the World Bank, around 70% of freshwater usage is for agriculture, and these needs will only increase as the world's population grows. To make agriculture more resource-efficient and sustainable, AgriGaia® has developed the Biomimetic Underground Irrigation System, which uses subsurface irrigation to deliver water and nutrients directly to the plant root zone. Based on the human circulatory system as a design concept, the technology reduces water usage by up to 70%, decreases labor, and enhances soil fertility and ecosystem health.

A key partner worldwide

Taiwan's business community has several advantages to offer:

Technological capabilities : Robust R&D and patented, proprietary technologies

: Robust R&D and patented, proprietary technologies Trustworthy and reliable : Highly sensitive to and diligent about protecting partner intellectual property

: Highly sensitive to and diligent about protecting partner intellectual property Customer-centric : Flexibility and customization for specific needs

: Flexibility and customization for specific needs ESG: Embrace sustainability in operations and supply chains

Embrace sustainability in operations and supply chains Compatible with friendshoring efforts: With operations and networks worldwide for business continuity

Helping international buyers access the best of Taiwan

When searching for a supplier or partner overseas, companies often struggle with finding a suitable company that is trustworthy and reliable, and then communication can pose additional challenges. To accelerate this process and foster impactful synergies, TAITRA serves as a resource and facilitates collaborating with the island's most unique, forward-looking startups and enterprises.

The organization solves the pain points of international buyers with the following services:

Consultations on needs and matching services: https://innovation.taitra.org.tw/en/contact-us

Extensive list of companies available online for free: https://innovation.taitra.org.tw/en/supplier-list

Pre-vetting and screening companies as reliable and trustworthy

Facilitating communication and ensuring successful contact is made

To ensure buyers collaborate with high-integrity businesses, TAITRA has established real-time, borderless services through a comprehensive trade network of over 60 overseas offices in more than 40 countries worldwide, and the organization holds cooperation agreements with over 500 international trade-related sister organizations.

To learn more about how Taiwan's business community is solving problems with technology, please:

Email: IndustryMarketingTeam@taitra.org.tw

Visit: https://innovation.taitra.org.tw/en/contact-us

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2520343/Anggalih_Prasetya_Shutterstock_com.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/taiwan-is-honing-the-leading-edge-of-ai-and-sustainability-302263650.html