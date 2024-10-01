Anzeige
Dienstag, 01.10.2024
Goldpreis steigt 2024 um 30 %, aber diese Aktie legt über 333 % zu – Hier ist der Grund
WKN: 863186 | ISIN: US0079031078 | Ticker-Symbol: AMD
Tradegate
01.10.24
09:58 Uhr
147,60 Euro
+0,20
+0,14 %
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
NASDAQ-100
S&P 100
PR Newswire
01.10.2024 08:54 Uhr
128 Leser
GIGABYTE Unveils X870E/X870 Motherboards Specifically Designed for AMD Ryzen 9000 Processors with Infinite AI Power

TAIPEI, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The world's leading computer brand, GIGABYTE, announces the launch of its X870E and X870 series motherboards, purpose-built for the most powerful AMD Socket AM5 platform on the market. Tailored specifically for AMD Ryzen 9000 Series processors, these boards harness cutting-edge AI technologies to unlock the full potential of AMD's latest Zen 5 architecture. With an array of high-performance features such as superior power and VRM design, exclusive AORUS AI SNATCH technology, advanced DDR5 technology, premium thermal management, next-gen Wi-Fi 7, and Dual USB4 connectivity, the X870E and X870 series motherboards also maximize the performance potential of the AMD's Ryzen X3D series processors.

GIGABYTE Unveils X870E/X870 Motherboards Specifically Designed for AMD Ryzen 9000 Processors with Infinite AI Power

The X870E and X870 motherboards feature GIGABYTE's enhanced power design, an all-digital VRM design equipped with premium MOSFETs, chokes, capacitors, and PWM controllers, supporting up to 20 power phases. The introduction of exclusive AORUS AI SNATCH technology takes performance to the next level, enabling one-click AI-powered overclocking, and optimizing DDR5 memory performance up to 8600 MT/s. GIGABYTE also enhances thermal solutions like the DDR Wind Blade, reducing temperatures by up to 10°C, ensuring stability under heavy loads, and pushing the limits of performance without overheating. These innovations work in synergy to deliver the ultimate gaming and multitasking experience.

Focusing on DIY-friendly innovations, GIGABYTE's iconic EZ-Latch continues to evolve with new upgrades, making PC building more convenient than ever. All AORUS models now include complete DIY-friendly innovations from M.2 EZ-Latch Click, M.2 EZ-Latch Plus to PCIe EZ-Latch Plus onboard, simplifying the build process and ensuring swift, hassle-free installation. In addition, the entire lineup supports dual USB4 Type-C connectivity with bandwidths up to 40Gbps each, Wi-Fi 7 for blazing-fast wireless performance, and the WIFI EZ-Plug design for easy installation, ensuring future-ready high-speed connectivity.

GIGABYTE's X870E and X870 motherboards including the MASTER, PRO, ELITE, GAMING, and EAGLE series, cater to various user needs. All models are now available for purchase. For more information, please visit: https://bit.ly/GIGABYTE_X870_Motherboards

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2520346/GIGABYTE_Unveils_X870E_X870_Motherboards_Specifically_Designed_AMD_Ryzen__9000.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gigabyte-unveils-x870ex870-motherboards-specifically-designed-for-amd-ryzen-9000-processors-with-infinite-ai-power-302263651.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
