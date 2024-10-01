Anzeige
Dienstag, 01.10.2024
01.10.2024 09:06 Uhr
Neuraxpharm expands operations into the Middle East

Brings leading CNS products, including BRIUMVI® (ublituximab), to new territories

DUBAI, UAE, BARCELONA, Spain and DÜSSELDORF, Germany, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Neuraxpharm Group (Neuraxpharm), a leading European specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders, announces the launch of Neuraxpharm Middle East to cover the six members of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) - the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman and Qatar - as the Company continues its international expansion.

Neuraxpharm's move into the Middle East follows the opening of affiliates in Brazil and Mexico in 2023 and adds to the growing list of more than 20 European countries where the Company is now established alongside its global network of distributors.

Neuraxpharm Middle East will be based in Dubai, UAE and will serve as a hub from which to distribute and market the prescription brand BRIUMVI® (ublituximab), indicated for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing multiple sclerosis (RMS), as well as other leading CNS treatments. Ublituximab has been submitted for approval in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and UAE with plans for launch in 2025.

This expansion is the next step in Neuraxpharm's plans to make ublituximab and other products available to patients in the Middle East over the coming years.

Commenting on the news, Dr. Jörg-Thomas Dierks, CEO of Neuraxpharm, said: "A key pillar of Neuraxpharm's growth strategy is to establish our own operations in high growth markets and we will continue building our position as a CNS specialist offering differentiated products to local patients and healthcare professionals."

About the Neuraxpharm Group

Neuraxpharm is a leading European specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the treatment of the central nervous system (CNS), including both psychiatric and neurological disorders. It has a unique understanding of the CNS market built over 35 years.

Neuraxpharm is constantly innovating, with new products and solutions to address unmet patient needs and is expanding its portfolio through its pipeline, partnerships and acquisitions.

The company has c.1,000 employees and develops and commercializes CNS products through a direct presence in more than 20 countries in Europe, two in Latin America, one in the Middle East and globally via partners in more than 50 countries. Neuraxpharm is backed by funds advised by Permira.

Neuraxpharm manufactures many of its pharmaceutical products at Neuraxpharm Pharmaceuticals (formerly Laboratorios Lesvi) in Spain.

For more information, please visit https://www.neuraxpharm.com/

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/neuraxpharm-expands-operations-into-the-middle-east-302262961.html

