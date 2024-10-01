Regulatory News:

Orano Venture Fund has successfully completed its first investment in the French startup DessIA, through its DeepTech fund managed by Supernova Invest. The Orano fund has contributed to a new round of financing totalling 3 million euros, carried out jointly with historical investors Matterwave Ventures and Supernova Invest. This marks the first investment in the startup by an industrial company.

DessIA is a start-up specializing in the development of a software platform to automate engineering processes using artificial intelligence. DessIA already counts a number of industrial leaders among its references, confirming its solid integration within French industry.

As part of its future cooperation with Orano, DessIA will provide a decision-support software platform based on artificial intelligence and bots, which automates the generation of multiple system architectures, using among other sources engineers' knowledge. This innovative solution will help improve performance in engineering studies. Use cases envisaged include studies relating to cabling, ventilation and electrical systems for industrial installations.

This March, Orano launched Orano Venture Fund, an investment fund devoted to sovereign and sustainable industrial transition, managed by Supernova Invest. With €50 million at its disposal, the fund's priority is to support high-potential French and European startups in the fields of the circular economy and advanced industrial technologies, with the aim of meeting the challenges of decarbonization. The fund plans to invest in around fifteen European deeptech startups, from the seed stage through to series A.

"Six months on from the creation of Orano Venture Fund, we are delighted to announce this first investment in the startup DessIA, which fits in perfectly with our ambition to support high-potential startups in the field of advanced industrial technologies. In the context of our group's development, this investment also responds to our desire to accelerate innovation" said David Claverie, Orano's Chief Financial Officer.

