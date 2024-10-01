Anzeige
Dienstag, 01.10.2024
Goldpreis steigt 2024 um 30 %, aber diese Aktie legt über 333 % zu – Hier ist der Grund
WKN: 890808 | ISIN: GB0004866223 | Ticker-Symbol: 01K
München
01.10.24
08:07 Uhr
19,500 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
KELLER GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KELLER GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
19,20019,80009:42
PR Newswire
01.10.2024 09:36 Uhr
25 Leser
Keller Group Plc - Total Voting Rights

Keller Group Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 01

Keller Group plc

VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL

In accordance with the FCA's Disclosure, Guidance and Transparency Rule ("DGTR") 5.6.1R, Keller Group plc (the "Company") advises that, as at 30 September 2024, the total issued share capital of the Company consisted of 73,099,735 ordinary shares of 10p each, of which 123,153 shares were held in treasury. Accordingly, the total number of voting rights in the Company's ordinary shares is 72,976,582.

The above number of 72,976,582 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's DGTR.

Additional information in accordance with the requirements of DGTR 6.2.2AR:

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300QO4MBL43UHSN10

Classification as per DGTR 6 Annex 1R: 2.5 (Total number of voting rights and capital)

Enquiries:

William Harwood

Assistant Company Secretary

+44 7824 584 247

Notes to editors:

Keller is the world's largest geotechnical specialist contractor providing a wide portfolio of advanced foundation and ground improvement techniques used across the entire construction sector. With around 9,500 staff and operations across five continents, Keller tackles an unrivalled 5,500 projects every year, generating annual revenue of c.£3bn.


