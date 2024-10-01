DJ Amundi MSCI Korea UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Korea UCITS ETF Acc (KRW LN) Amundi MSCI Korea UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 01-Oct-2024 / 09:16 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Korea UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 30-Sep-2024 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 60.7395 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3118553 CODE: KRW LN ISIN: LU1900066975 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1900066975 Category Code: NAV TIDM: KRW LN Sequence No.: 350166 EQS News ID: 1999437 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1999437&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 01, 2024 03:17 ET (07:17 GMT)