Amundi Global Aggregate Green Bond 1-10Y UCITS ETF USD Hedged Acc (XCOU LN) Amundi Global Aggregate Green Bond 1-10Y UCITS ETF USD Hedged Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 01-Oct-2024 / 09:17 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Global Aggregate Green Bond 1-10Y UCITS ETF USD Hedged Acc DEALING DATE: 30-Sep-2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 21.6557 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 379791 CODE: XCOU LN ISIN: LU1981860239 =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN: LU1981860239 Category Code: NAV TIDM: XCOU LN Sequence No.: 350186 EQS News ID: 1999477 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

October 01, 2024