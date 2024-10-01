Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 01.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
Goldpreis steigt 2024 um 30 %, aber diese Aktie legt über 333 % zu – Hier ist der Grund
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 896516 | ISIN: GB0003452173 | Ticker-Symbol: FGR
Frankfurt
01.10.24
08:04 Uhr
1,748 Euro
-0,042
-2,35 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
FIRSTGROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FIRSTGROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,7501,78110:19
1,7491,78210:10
PR Newswire
01.10.2024 10:00 Uhr
72 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

FirstGroup Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review

FirstGroup Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 01

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

1 October 2024

Name of applicant:

FirstGroup plc

Name of scheme:

1. FirstGroup Long Term Incentive Plan

2. FirstGroup Share Incentive Plan

3. FirstGroup Sharesave Plan

Period of return:

From:

1 April 2024

To:

30 September 2024

Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:

1. 947,838

2. 93,094

3. 986,685

Plus:The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):

1. Nil

2. Nil

3. Nil

Less:Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):

1. Nil

2. Nil

3. Nil

Equals:Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:

1. 947,838

2. 93,094

3. 986,685

In addition, the information below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule (DGTR) 6.2.2AR:

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

Classification as per DGTR 6 Annex 1R: 3.1

Enquiries:

Vanessa Estella

Deputy Company Secretary, FirstGroup plc
020 7291 0505


© 2024 PR Newswire
Nach der Korrektur – 3 Kupferproduzenten für das Comeback

Kupfer wird oft als „das Gold der Energiewende“ bezeichnet, weil es aufgrund seiner hervorragenden elektrischen Leitfähigkeit eine zentrale Rolle in vielen Technologien spielt, die für nachhaltige Energiesysteme entscheidend sind. Experten gehen aufgrund der Angebotsknappheit von einem Superzyklus aus.

Korrektur als Einstiegschance

Nach Höchstständen im Mai korrigierte das rote Metall stark. Die Abwärtsspirale verstärkte sich in den vergangenen Tagen aufgrund schwacher Konjunkturdaten aus den USA und China. Langfristig könnte sich die aktuell laufende Korrektur als exzellente Einstiegsmöglichkeit herausstellen.

3 Kupferaktien mit hohem Potential

Im neuen, kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die bei einem weiteren Anstieg überproportional profitieren könnten.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.