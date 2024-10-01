Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 01.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
Goldpreis steigt 2024 um 30 %, aber diese Aktie legt über 333 % zu – Hier ist der Grund
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
01.10.2024 10:36 Uhr
97 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Italian Exhibition Group: Ecomondo 2024: the Mattei Plan for sustainable development the focus of the "Africa Green Growth forum"

At Italian Exhibition Group's leading trade show for green technologies, from 5th to 8th November, in Rimini, Italy, focus on Africa and global environmental challenges.

More than 100 African representatives and delegations from 120 foreign countries expected to attend.

RIMINI, Italy, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Only a month to go until Ecomondo 2024, Europe's beacon event for the circular and green economy, organised by IEG - Italian Exhibition Group, from 5th to 8th November at Rimini Expo Centre in Italy. "The new edition will have an increasingly international look: 900 buyers and delegations from 120 countries are expected, in particular from the Balkan area, sub-Saharan Africa, North Africa, the Middle East and Latin America," announced IEG CEO Corrado Peraboni.

Italian Exhibition Group Logo

IEG President, Maurizio Ermeti, explained: "A leading event that, now at its 27th edition, will spotlight Africa and global environmental challenges with a full programme of events."

Africa Green Growth Forum, together with an abundant global conference offer coordinated by Ecomondo's Scientific Committee, chaired by Professor Fabio Fava, will highlight, among other things, the Mattei Plan, textile waste exports and rising sea levels in the Mediterranean.

As Alessandra Astolfi, head of IEG's Green&Technology Division, outlined: "Africa Green Growth Forum(Thursday 7th November)organised by Ecomondo, the Ministry for the Environment and Energy Security, and the Mission Structure for implementing the Presidency of the Council of Ministers' Mattei Plan, with the participation of the Ministry for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and RES4Africa, will focus on the Mattei Plan's support for setting up a Centre of Excellence in Morocco, aimed at the entire African continent, for training experts in the renewable energy sector. Energy, agriculture, the circular economy, and socio-economic development in Kenya will also be on the agenda." The Mattei Plan supports the development of the biofuel supply chain in Africa, in addition to endorsing the use and valorisation of waste (used cooking oil), along the lines of Eni's efforts, through the Italian Climate Fund and together with the International Finance Corporation (World Bank Group), with a 210-million-dollar funding to support over two hundred thousand small agricultural enterprises.

Scheduled events will include "Rising sea levels in the Mediterranean, the forgotten threat" (Wednesday 6th November) organised by Ecomondo and UfM, "Accelerating blue interregional cooperation in the Mediterranean basin" (Thursday 7th November) organised by Ecomondo & Cluster BIG Blue Italian Growth, the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation. And "Urban textile and second-hand waste exportation" (Friday 8th November) organised by Ecomondo and UNIRAU.

The constantly updated programme of events is available on link

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2260872/4944417/Italian_Exhibition_Group_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ecomondo-2024-the-mattei-plan-for-sustainable-development-the-focus-of-the-africa-green-growth-forum-302263732.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Nach der Korrektur – 3 Kupferproduzenten für das Comeback

Kupfer wird oft als „das Gold der Energiewende“ bezeichnet, weil es aufgrund seiner hervorragenden elektrischen Leitfähigkeit eine zentrale Rolle in vielen Technologien spielt, die für nachhaltige Energiesysteme entscheidend sind. Experten gehen aufgrund der Angebotsknappheit von einem Superzyklus aus.

Korrektur als Einstiegschance

Nach Höchstständen im Mai korrigierte das rote Metall stark. Die Abwärtsspirale verstärkte sich in den vergangenen Tagen aufgrund schwacher Konjunkturdaten aus den USA und China. Langfristig könnte sich die aktuell laufende Korrektur als exzellente Einstiegsmöglichkeit herausstellen.

3 Kupferaktien mit hohem Potential

Im neuen, kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die bei einem weiteren Anstieg überproportional profitieren könnten.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.