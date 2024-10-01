Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 01
[30.09.24]
TABULA ICAV
Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
30.09.24
IE000LZC9NM0
8,612,726.00
USD
0
64,503,773.61
7.4894
Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
30.09.24
IE000DOZYQJ7
4,200,202.00
EUR
0
25,184,393.04
5.996
Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
30.09.24
IE000GETKIK8
267,123.00
GBP
0
2,680,492.17
10.0347
Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD)
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
30.09.24
IE000XIITCN5
637,758.00
GBP
0
5,286,440.98
8.2891