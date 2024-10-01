

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The yen fell to 4-day lows of 160.91 against the euro, 193.37 against the pound and 170.71 against the Swiss franc, from yesterday's closing quotes of 159.91, 192.02 and 169.82, respectively.



Against the U.S., Australia, the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the yen slipped to 4-day lows of 144.54, 100.11, 91.50 and 106.89 from Monday's closing quotes of 143.62, 99.27, 91.17 and 106.18, respectively.



If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 167.00 against the euro, 198.00 against the pound, 174.00 against the franc, 149.00 against the greenback, 102.00 against the aussie, 93.00 against the kiwi and 110.00 against the loonie.



