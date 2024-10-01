Anzeige
01.10.2024
Goldpreis steigt 2024 um 30 %, aber diese Aktie legt über 333 % zu – Hier ist der Grund
PR Newswire
01.10.2024 11:12 Uhr
Rightmove Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 01

1 October 2024

RIGHTMOVE PLC

(the Company)

TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS

In accordance with the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 5.6.1, we notify the market that, as at 30 September 2024, the Company's issued share capital consisted of 800,152,291 ordinary shares of 0.1p each (Shares) of which 11,401,687 Shares are held by the Company in treasury.

The total number of voting rights in the Company as at 30 September 2024 is therefore 788,750,604 (Total Voting Rights).

The Total Voting Rights figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator to determine if they are required to notify their interest in voting rights, or a change to that interest, in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Contact details:

Carolyn Pollard, Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk


