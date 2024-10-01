Anzeige
Dienstag, 01.10.2024
Goldpreis steigt 2024 um 30 %, aber diese Aktie legt über 333 % zu – Hier ist der Grund
01.10.2024 11:18 Uhr
Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 01

To: Cision

From: Global Opportunities Trust plc

LEI: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

Date: 1 October 2024

Global Opportunities Trust plc (the "Company")

Total Voting Rights

In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, as at 30 September 2024, the Company's issued share capital consisted of 64,509,642 Ordinary shares, and 35,287,462 shares were held in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of shares with voting rights in the Company was 29,222,180 as at 30 September 2024.

The above figure (29,222,180) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company, under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Juniper Partners Limited

Company Secretary

Email: cosec@junipartners.com

Enquiries: 0131 378 0500


