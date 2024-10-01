Britvic plc: Holding(s) in Company

DJ Holding(s) in Company

Britvic plc (BVIC ) Holding(s) in Company 01-Oct-2024 / 09:49 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 1. Issuer Details ISIN GB00B0N8QD54 Issuer Name BRITVIC PLC UK or Non-UK Issuer UK 2. Reason for Notification An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Name Morgan Stanley City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable) US Name City of registered office Country of registered office Morgan Stanley Wilmington, Delaware USA

4. Details of the shareholder

Name City of registered office Country of registered office Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc London UNITED KINGDOM

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

20-Sep-2024

6. Date on which Issuer notified

24-Sep-2024

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights % of voting rights through Total of both Total number of . attached to shares financial instruments (total of in % (8.A + voting rights held (total of 8.A) 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) 8.B) in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed 5.103614 0.076330 5.179944 12893208 or reached Position of previous 4.981610 0.075929 5.057539 notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN Number of direct voting Number of indirect voting % of direct voting % of indirect voting code(if possible) rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) GB00B0N8QD54 12703216 5.103614 Sub Total 8.A 12703216 5.103614%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Expiration Exercise/ Number of voting rights that may be acquired if % of voting Type of financial instrument date conversion the instrument is exercised/converted rights period Right of recall over at any at any time 11192 0.004496 securities lending agreements time Sub Total 8.B1 11192 0.004496%

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial Expiration Exercise/conversion Physical or cash Number of voting % of voting instrument date period settlement rights rights Equity Swap 15/05/2025 at any time Cash 178800 0.071834 Sub Total 8.B2 178800 0.071834%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate Name of % of voting rights if it % of voting rights through financial Total of both if it controlling controlled equals or is higher than instruments if it equals or is higher equals or is higher than person undertaking the notifiable threshold than the notifiable threshold the notifiable threshold Morgan Stanley (Chain 1) Morgan Morgan Stanley Stanley Capital (Chain 1) Management, LLC Morgan Morgan Stanley Stanley Domestic (Chain 1) Holdings, LLC Morgan Morgan Stanley Stanley Capital (Chain 1) Services LLC Morgan Stanley (Chain 2) Morgan Morgan Stanley Stanley Capital (Chain 2) Management, LLC Morgan Morgan Stanley Stanley & Co. LLC (Chain 2) Morgan Stanley (Chain 3) Morgan Morgan Stanley Stanley International (Chain 3) Holdings Inc. Morgan Morgan Stanley Stanley International (Chain 3) Limited Morgan Morgan Stanley Stanley Investments (Chain 3) (UK) Morgan Morgan Stanley Stanley & Co. 5.103613 5.103613% (Chain 3) International plc Morgan Stanley (Chain 4) Morgan Morgan Stanley Stanley Capital (Chain 4) Management, LLC Morgan Morgan Stanley Stanley Smith Barney (Chain 4) LLC

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

24-Sep-2024

13. Place Of Completion

Glasgow

