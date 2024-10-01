

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone inflation eased more than expected in September, flash data from Eurostat showed on Tuesday.



The harmonized index of consumer prices posted an annual increase of 1.8 percent compared to a 2.2 percent rise in August. Economists had forecast inflation to moderate to 1.9 percent.



At the same time, excluding energy, food, alcohol and tobacco, core inflation eased only marginally to 2.7 percent from 2.8 percent in the prior month.



Data showed that the annual fall in energy prices doubled to 6.0 percent from 3.0 percent. Non-energy industrial goods prices logged a steady growth of 0.4 percent.



Food, alcohol and tobacco prices rose at a slightly faster pace of 2.4 percent following a 2.3 percent gain. Services cost gained 4.0 percent after rising 4.1 percent.



On a monthly basis, the HICP was down 0.1 percent.



