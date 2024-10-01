Anzeige
Dienstag, 01.10.2024
Goldpreis steigt 2024 um 30 %, aber diese Aktie legt über 333 % zu – Hier ist der Grund
01.10.2024 11:30 Uhr
MIGO Opportunities Trust plc - Total Voting Rights

MIGO Opportunities Trust plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 01

MIGO Opportunities Trust plc

01 October 2024

MIGO Opportunities Trust plc

Voting Rights and Capital

In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, MIGO Opportunities Trust plc (the "Company") announces the following:

As at 30 September 2024, the Company's capital consists of ordinary shares of 1p with each ordinary share holding one voting right. The total number of ordinary shares in issue is 21,214,731. The Company has no ordinary shares in Treasury.

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 21,214,731.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Company, or a change to their interest in the Company, under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

- END -

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

Tel: 0203 709 8732


