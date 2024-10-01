Fidelity Japan Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 01
FIDELITY JAPAN TRUST PLC (the "Company")
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
The Company announces transactions in ordinary shares of the Company ("Shares"); by a person discharging managerial responsibility ("PDMR") and a person closely associated with this PDMR. The transactions were notified to the Company on 1 October 2024.
The number of Shares acquired and the transaction prices of those Shares is as follows:
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
SARAH MACAULAY
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Senior Independent Director
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, UK emission allowance market participant, auction platform or auctioneer
a)
Name
FIDELITY JAPAN TRUST PLC
b)
LEI
549300ND695NEJ5GPI72
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares
GB0003328555
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s): £1.678899
Volume(s): 35,000
d)
Aggregated information
35,000
£58,761.47
e)
Date of the transaction
2024-09-30
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
MARK MARTYROSSIAN
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Person Closely Associated with Sarah Macaulay, Senior Independent Director
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, UK emission allowance market participant, auction platform or auctioneer
a)
Name
FIDELITY JAPAN TRUST PLC
b)
LEI
549300ND695NEJ5GPI72
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares
GB0003328555
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s): £1.668292
Volume(s): 12,000
d)
Aggregated information
12,000
£20,019.50
e)
Date of the transaction
2024-09-30
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)