Fidelity Japan Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 01

FIDELITY JAPAN TRUST PLC (the "Company")

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

The Company announces transactions in ordinary shares of the Company ("Shares"); by a person discharging managerial responsibility ("PDMR") and a person closely associated with this PDMR. The transactions were notified to the Company on 1 October 2024.

The number of Shares acquired and the transaction prices of those Shares is as follows:

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name SARAH MACAULAY 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Senior Independent Director b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, UK emission allowance market participant, auction platform or auctioneer a) Name FIDELITY JAPAN TRUST PLC b) LEI 549300ND695NEJ5GPI72 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares GB0003328555 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s): £1.678899 Volume(s): 35,000 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume

- Total Price 35,000 £58,761.47 e) Date of the transaction 2024-09-30 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)