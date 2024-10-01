Anzeige
PR Newswire
01.10.2024 11:54 Uhr
45 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fidelity Japan Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Fidelity Japan Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 01

FIDELITY JAPAN TRUST PLC (the "Company")

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

The Company announces transactions in ordinary shares of the Company ("Shares"); by a person discharging managerial responsibility ("PDMR") and a person closely associated with this PDMR. The transactions were notified to the Company on 1 October 2024.

The number of Shares acquired and the transaction prices of those Shares is as follows:

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

SARAH MACAULAY

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Senior Independent Director

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, UK emission allowance market participant, auction platform or auctioneer

a)

Name

FIDELITY JAPAN TRUST PLC

b)

LEI

549300ND695NEJ5GPI72

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares

GB0003328555

b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s): £1.678899

Volume(s): 35,000

d)

Aggregated information

  • - Aggregated volume
  • - Total Price

35,000

£58,761.47

e)

Date of the transaction

2024-09-30

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

MARK MARTYROSSIAN

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Person Closely Associated with Sarah Macaulay, Senior Independent Director

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, UK emission allowance market participant, auction platform or auctioneer

a)

Name

FIDELITY JAPAN TRUST PLC

b)

LEI

549300ND695NEJ5GPI72

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares

GB0003328555

b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s): £1.668292

Volume(s): 12,000

d)

Aggregated information

  • Aggregated volume
  • Total Price

12,000

£20,019.50

e)

Date of the transaction

2024-09-30

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)


