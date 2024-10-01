For the following instrument, the Product Assignment Group in Xetra (MIC: XETR) will change with effect from 2 Oktober 2024:

Instrument Mnemonic ISIN Product Assignment Group (old) Product Assignment Group (new)

Alzchem Group AG ACT DE000A2YNT30 GER0 (partitionID 55) SDX1 (partitionID 55)

Open orders in the instrument affected by the change will not be deleted. For further information please call the Cash Markets Operations Helpline, tel. +49-69-211-1 14 00.

