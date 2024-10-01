First North Denmark: Wirtek A/S - admission to trading of new shares

New shares in Wirtek A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as per 3 October 2024. The new shares are issued due to warrant exercise and a directed issue. ISIN: DK0060040913 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Wirtek -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of 7,728,579 shares shares before change: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Change: 193,419 shares -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of 7,921,998 shares shares after change: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Exercise -- 6,000 shares - DKK 5.35 (warrants) -- 2,500 shares - DKK price: 6.10 (warrants) -- 4,000 shares - DKK 3.87 (warrants) -- 180,919 shares - DKK 10.77 (directed issue) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 0.15 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 34955 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: WIRTEK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please call Certified Adviser, Grant Thornton