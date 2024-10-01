Anzeige
Dienstag, 01.10.2024
Goldpreis steigt 2024 um 30 %, aber diese Aktie legt über 333 % zu – Hier ist der Grund
01.10.2024 13:00 Uhr
Invesco Asia Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 01

LEI: 549300YM9USHRKIET173

Invesco Asia Trust plc

HEADLINE: Total Voting Rights and Capital

In conformity with Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 5.6.1, the issued share capital and voting rights of the Company are as follows:

Class of share

Total number

of shares in

circulation

Number of

voting rights

attached to each share

Total number of

voting rights of shares in

circulation

Number of shares

held in treasury

Total number of

shares in issue

Ordinary 10p

64,926,287

1

64,926,287

10,073,594

74,999,881

The above total voting rights figure of 64,926,287 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Invesco Asia Trust plc under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For further information, please contact:

Naomi Rogers

For and on behalf of Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Secretary to Invesco Asia Trust plc

Email: investmenttrusts@invesco.com

Will Ellis

Head of Specialist Funds - Invesco

Email: will.ellis@invesco.com

1 October 2024


© 2024 PR Newswire
